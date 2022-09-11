In pics | Indian Navy's Taragiri launched today 9 Photos . Updated: 11 Sep 2022, 07:10 PM IST Livemint Taragiri, the third stealth frigate of Project 17-... moreTaragiri, the third stealth frigate of Project 17-A was launched on Sunday at Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Limited in Mumbai. Under the Project 17-A, a series of guided missile frigates are being manufactured for the Indian Navy 1/9Taragiri, the third ship of Project 17A, which is known to manufacture Nilgiri class frigates was launched at Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Limited(MDL) in Mumbai on Sunday. In this launching ceremony, the stealth frigate was set in the water for the first time. (@airnewsalerts/Twitter) 2/9The launching ceremony of Taragiri was done under the presence of Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Western Naval Command, Vice Admiral Ajendra Bahadur Singh and his wife Charu Singh (PTI) 3/9In terms of its anti-submarine capability, Taragiri also consists of indigenously developed triple tube lightweight torpedo launchers and rocket launchers. Named after a hill range in the Himalayas, Taragiri is the fifth ship of Project 17 A frigates. (@airnewsalerts/Twitter) 4/9The launch has added another feather in MDL's cap in this financial year. MDL has already launched two frontline warships, Udaygiri and Surat at the beginning of 2022. Modernised infrastructure and facility allow the shipyard to build 10 capital warships and 11 Submarines simultaneously. Currently, Project 17 A frigates are built by MDL and Garden Reach Shipbuilders and Engineers(GRSE). (@MazagonDockLtd/Twitter) 5/9The ship will have around 75% of indigenous components and equipment. This is a massive achievement for P17 Shivalik class ships. These indigenously built components are sourced from around 100 MSMEs across the nation. (@MazagonDockLtd/Twitter) 6/9Taragiri is designed by the Bureau of Naval Design, which is the Indian Navy’s in-house design organisation. Its air defence capability includes vertical launch and a long-range surface-to-air missile system. In terms of gunfire support, the ship is less with two 30 mm rapid-fire guns and SRGM Gun (@airnewsalerts/Twitter) 7/9The steel used in Hull construction of Project 17A frigates is the indigenously developed low carbon micro alloy grade steel manufactured by SAIL. (PTI) 8/9This stealth frigate has been built by using the Integrated Construction methodology, where its parts and subassemblies are manufactured in separate blocks. These parts are made in different locations and then assembled on Slipway at MDL. (@MazagonDockLtd/Twitter) 9/9Taragiri will have state-of-the-art weapons, sensors, an advanced action information system,an integrated platform management system,sophisticated power distribution system and several other features. (PTI)