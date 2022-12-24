OPEN APP
Home / Photos / In pics: Infinix Zero Ultra 5G mid-range phone

In pics: Infinix Zero Ultra 5G mid-range phone

7 Photos . Updated: 24 Dec 2022, 12:51 PM IST Livemint
  • Infinix Zero Ultra 5G is priced at 29,999. Infinix claims that the device can power up from 0 to 100% in just 12 minutes. Here’s a look at the new smartphone
Infinix Zero Ultra 5G has two colour options – Coslight Silver and Genesis Noir.
1/7Infinix Zero Ultra 5G has two colour options – Coslight Silver and Genesis Noir.
Infinix Zero Ultra 5G has a 200MP primary sensor with a 13MP ultra-wide lens and a 2MP tertiary lens. 
2/7Infinix Zero Ultra 5G has a 200MP primary sensor with a 13MP ultra-wide lens and a 2MP tertiary lens. 
For selfies, the smartphone features a 32MP camera at the front.
3/7For selfies, the smartphone features a 32MP camera at the front.
The handset has a 6.8-inch full-HD+ curved 3D AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate and Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection. 
4/7The handset has a 6.8-inch full-HD+ curved 3D AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate and Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection. 
Infinix Zero Ultra 5G is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 920  6nm octa-core processor with 8GB RAM and 256GB storage.
5/7Infinix Zero Ultra 5G is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 920  6nm octa-core processor with 8GB RAM and 256GB storage.
Infinix Zero Ultra 5G houses a 4,500mAh battery. It comes with 180 watt Thunder Charge fast charging. 
6/7Infinix Zero Ultra 5G houses a 4,500mAh battery. It comes with 180 watt Thunder Charge fast charging. 
Infinix Zero Ultra 5G runs on XOS based on Android 12 operating system.
7/7Infinix Zero Ultra 5G runs on XOS based on Android 12 operating system.
OTHER GALLERIES

Recommended For You

Trending Stocks

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Get alerts on WhatsApp
 Set Preferences My ReadsWatchlistFeedbackRedeem a Gift CardLogout