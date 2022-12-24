In pics: Infinix Zero Ultra 5G mid-range phone 7 Photos . Updated: 24 Dec 2022, 12:51 PM IST Livemint Infinix Zero Ultra 5G is priced at ₹29,999. Infinix claims that the device can power up from 0 to 100% in just 12 minutes. Here’s a look at the new smartphone 1/7Infinix Zero Ultra 5G has two colour options – Coslight Silver and Genesis Noir. 2/7Infinix Zero Ultra 5G has a 200MP primary sensor with a 13MP ultra-wide lens and a 2MP tertiary lens. 3/7For selfies, the smartphone features a 32MP camera at the front. 4/7The handset has a 6.8-inch full-HD+ curved 3D AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate and Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection. 5/7Infinix Zero Ultra 5G is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 920 6nm octa-core processor with 8GB RAM and 256GB storage. 6/7Infinix Zero Ultra 5G houses a 4,500mAh battery. It comes with 180 watt Thunder Charge fast charging. 7/7Infinix Zero Ultra 5G runs on XOS based on Android 12 operating system.