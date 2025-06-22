In Pics | Inside the White House Situation Room as Trump meets top advisers amid Iran strikes

7 Photos . Updated: 22 Jun 2025, 12:10 PM IST

US President Donald Trump announced that the American military forces have struck three nuclear sites in Iran as the conflict enters its second week. The White House shared images of Trump in the Situation Room, accompanied by key advisers amid Iran strikes.

1/7As the US President Donald Trump announced airstrikes by US military forces at Iranian nuclear sites on Saturday night, the White House shared pictures from the situation room, where the President can be seen in a meeting with other key officials. (White House (X))

2/7 Vice President JD Vance was present in the situation room, sitting next to the US President and accompanied him, while Trump was addressing the nation at 10 pm on Saturday night (US time). (White House (X))

3/7Trump was wearing his usual “Make America Great Again” red cap as he conducted discussions with his top advisers at the White House Situation Room. (White House (X))

4/7Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Air Force General Dan Caine attended the discussions at the White House Situation Room. He is the highest-ranking military officer of the US and the principal military advisor to the President, Secretary of Defence, and National Security Council. Sitting next to Caine is Susie Wiles, the White House Chief of Staff, the first woman to take up the role. (White House (X))

5/7Director of Central Intelligence Agency John Ratcliffe joined President Trump in the key discussions conducted at the White House Situation Room. A Texas Republican, Ratcliffe was Director of National Intelligence during Trump’s first term and is the first person to have held both the posts. (White House (X))

6/7US Secretary of State Marco Rubio was present at the White House Situation Room discussion. He was the first cabinet member who was confirmed in the second Trump Administration. (White House (X))