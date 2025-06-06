Explore
Active Stocks
Fri Jun 06 2025 13:20:38
  1. Reliance Industries share price
  2. 1,445.30 0.18%
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 156.60 -0.89%
  1. State Bank Of India share price
  2. 812.75 0.82%
  1. Hdfc Bank share price
  2. 1,978.40 1.41%
  1. Tata Motors share price
  2. 710.80 0.10%
Business News/ Photos / In Pics: Inside Vijay Mallya’s stunning vintage car collection that reflects his lavish lifestyle

In Pics: Inside Vijay Mallya’s stunning vintage car collection that reflects his lavish lifestyle

5 Photos . Updated: 06 Jun 2025, 01:22 PM IST Livemint

Vijay Mallya is renowned for his massive car collection. The liquor baron owns over 250 rare automobiles, including vintage cars. 

In the 1980s, Vijay Mallya acquired this 1913 Rolls-Royce Silver Ghost. Originally sold in Australia, it later changed hands in the UK before it became Mallya’s prized collection, which was housed in California, USA. (Gomechenic )

1/5In the 1980s, Vijay Mallya acquired this 1913 Rolls-Royce Silver Ghost. Originally sold in Australia, it later changed hands in the UK before it became Mallya’s prized collection, which was housed in California, USA. (Gomechenic )

Vijay Mallya owned a third-series Jaguar E-Type, manufactured between 1971 and 1975, which featured Jaguar’s then-new 5.3-litre V12 engine, power steering, and advanced braking technology of its time.  (Gomechenic )

2/5Vijay Mallya owned a third-series Jaguar E-Type, manufactured between 1971 and 1975, which featured Jaguar’s then-new 5.3-litre V12 engine, power steering, and advanced braking technology of its time.  (Gomechenic )

Vijay Mallya’s car collection is known for housing rare and extraordinary automobiles, and the Ferrari 275 GTB earned its place for exactly that reason.  (Gomechenic )

3/5Vijay Mallya’s car collection is known for housing rare and extraordinary automobiles, and the Ferrari 275 GTB earned its place for exactly that reason.  (Gomechenic )

The Edsel Citation Convertible, produced by Ford’s Edsel division in 1958, was the top-tier model in the lineup. (Gomechenic )

4/5The Edsel Citation Convertible, produced by Ford’s Edsel division in 1958, was the top-tier model in the lineup. (Gomechenic )

This car became one of the most iconic sports cars after World War II. Produced by the Allard Motor Company, known for its limited-production vehicles, the JR model was a lightweight racing specialist that saw action in several motorsport events. (Gomechenic )

5/5This car became one of the most iconic sports cars after World War II. Produced by the Allard Motor Company, known for its limited-production vehicles, the JR model was a lightweight racing specialist that saw action in several motorsport events. (Gomechenic )

OTHER GALLERIES
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue