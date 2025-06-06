In Pics: Inside Vijay Mallya’s stunning vintage car collection that reflects his lavish lifestyle

5 Photos . Updated: 06 Jun 2025, 01:22 PM IST

Vijay Mallya is renowned for his massive car collection. The liquor baron owns over 250 rare automobiles, including vintage cars.

1/5In the 1980s, Vijay Mallya acquired this 1913 Rolls-Royce Silver Ghost. Originally sold in Australia, it later changed hands in the UK before it became Mallya’s prized collection, which was housed in California, USA. (Gomechenic )

2/5Vijay Mallya owned a third-series Jaguar E-Type, manufactured between 1971 and 1975, which featured Jaguar’s then-new 5.3-litre V12 engine, power steering, and advanced braking technology of its time. (Gomechenic )

3/5Vijay Mallya’s car collection is known for housing rare and extraordinary automobiles, and the Ferrari 275 GTB earned its place for exactly that reason. (Gomechenic )

4/5The Edsel Citation Convertible, produced by Ford’s Edsel division in 1958, was the top-tier model in the lineup. (Gomechenic )