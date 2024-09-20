In pics: iPhone 16 series goes on sale globally, fans wait outside Apple stores in long queues

5 Photos . Updated: 20 Sep 2024, 12:01 PM IST

Share Via

Apple's iPhone 16 series has gone on sale today globally and long queues can be seen formed outside the Apple retail stores across different cities. Check out what Apple has to offer.

1/5As Apple's iPhone 16 series is on sale in India, long queues were seen outside the Apple store at Saket, Delhi. (X: Shikhil Vyas)

2/5People waiting in long queues outside the Apple store at Mumbai's BKC - India's first Apple store. (X: Shubham Singh Rajput)

3/5Apple fans wait outside the Hangzou store in China. (X: Sally Yin)

4/5Another glimpse from outside Apple's Delhi retail store. (X: Yasmin_9667)