Business News/ Photos / In Pics: IPL 2025 top moments leading up to the championship showdown

In Pics: IPL 2025 top moments leading up to the championship showdown

7 Photos . Updated: 02 Jun 2025, 11:35 AM IST Moushumi Mahanta

The Indian Premier League 2025 is approaching its thrilling finale. Here are some of the top moments from this action-packed season.

The robotic camera dog, named Champak, made its debut in IPL 2025 on April 13th during the Delhi Capitals vs. Mumbai Indians match at the Arun Jaitley Stadium. (PTI)

1/7The robotic camera dog, named Champak, made its debut in IPL 2025 on April 13th during the Delhi Capitals vs. Mumbai Indians match at the Arun Jaitley Stadium. (PTI)

At just 14 years old, Vaibhav Suryavanshi became the youngest player in men's cricket history to score a century. (REUTERS)

2/7At just 14 years old, Vaibhav Suryavanshi became the youngest player in men's cricket history to score a century. (REUTERS)

Virat Kohli has amassed 505 runs in 11 innings during IPL 2025, marking the 8th time he has crossed the 500-run mark in a single season.  (PTI)

3/7Virat Kohli has amassed 505 runs in 11 innings during IPL 2025, marking the 8th time he has crossed the 500-run mark in a single season.  (PTI)

For the first time in IPL 2025, a match between Delhi Capitals (DC) and Rajasthan Royals (RR) went into a Super Over, adding to the tournament’s intense drama. (X)

4/7For the first time in IPL 2025, a match between Delhi Capitals (DC) and Rajasthan Royals (RR) went into a Super Over, adding to the tournament’s intense drama. (X)

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) recorded their highest-ever IPL total of 286/6 against Rajasthan Royals (RR) on March 23, 2025, at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad. (ANI)

5/7Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) recorded their highest-ever IPL total of 286/6 against Rajasthan Royals (RR) on March 23, 2025, at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad. (ANI)

Phil Salt’s explosive half-century powered Royal Challengers Bangalore to a commanding eight-wicket win over Punjab Kings in Qualifier 1, earning them a place in the IPL 2025 final. (HT)

6/7Phil Salt’s explosive half-century powered Royal Challengers Bangalore to a commanding eight-wicket win over Punjab Kings in Qualifier 1, earning them a place in the IPL 2025 final. (HT)

Punjab Kings (PBKS) achieved a record-breaking chase against Mumbai Indians (MI) on Sunday night in IPL 2025 Qualifier 2, successfully chasing 204 to book their spot in the final. (REUTERS )

7/7Punjab Kings (PBKS) achieved a record-breaking chase against Mumbai Indians (MI) on Sunday night in IPL 2025 Qualifier 2, successfully chasing 204 to book their spot in the final. (REUTERS )

