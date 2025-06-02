In Pics: IPL 2025 top moments leading up to the championship showdown

7 Photos . Updated: 02 Jun 2025, 11:35 AM IST

The Indian Premier League 2025 is approaching its thrilling finale. Here are some of the top moments from this action-packed season.

1/7The robotic camera dog, named Champak, made its debut in IPL 2025 on April 13th during the Delhi Capitals vs. Mumbai Indians match at the Arun Jaitley Stadium. (PTI)

2/7At just 14 years old, Vaibhav Suryavanshi became the youngest player in men's cricket history to score a century. (REUTERS)

3/7Virat Kohli has amassed 505 runs in 11 innings during IPL 2025, marking the 8th time he has crossed the 500-run mark in a single season. (PTI)

4/7For the first time in IPL 2025, a match between Delhi Capitals (DC) and Rajasthan Royals (RR) went into a Super Over, adding to the tournament’s intense drama. (X)

5/7Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) recorded their highest-ever IPL total of 286/6 against Rajasthan Royals (RR) on March 23, 2025, at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad. (ANI)

6/7Phil Salt’s explosive half-century powered Royal Challengers Bangalore to a commanding eight-wicket win over Punjab Kings in Qualifier 1, earning them a place in the IPL 2025 final. (HT)