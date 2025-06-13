Israel carries out strategic overnight airstrikes on Iran’s nuclear facilities

Updated: 13 Jun 2025, 09:43 AM IST

Israel-Iran confrontation reaches new heights as Israel launched massive airstrikes on Iran, targeting key nuclear and military installations in a high-intensity operation.

1/7Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu announced the launch of a targeted military operation against Iran in a statement on June 13, 2025. (AFP)

2/7A building engulfed in flames in Tehran following Israeli airstrikes earlier that morning. The strike was part of a broader Israeli operation targeting Iran’s nuclear and military facilities. (AFP)

3/7Smoke rising from a site in Tehran reportedly hit by an Israeli airstrike early on June 13, 2025. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu confirmed the strikes on Iran, stating that the military operation against the Islamic Republic would continue for as many days as it takes. (AFP)

4/7Smoke fills the air as vehicles drive along a main road in Tehran on June 13, 2025, after reported Israeli airstrikes earlier that morning. Following the airstrike, Israel declared a state of emergency, as Defence Minister Israel Katz warned of a potential retaliatory response from Tehran in the wake of the military operation. (AFP)

5/7The image shows a partially destroyed apartment in a building hit by an Israeli airstrike in Iran's capital city, Tehran, on June 13, 2025. The airstrike followed after U.S. President Donald Trump issued a warning about a potential massive conflict in the region. (AFP)

6/7Onlookers gathered outside a building in Iran's Tehran that was hit by an Israeli airstrike early on June 13, 2025. Earlier that day, the Israeli airstrike targeted nuclear and military facilities, along with residential buildings in the capital. (AFP)