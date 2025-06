In Pics: Israel carries out strategic overnight airstrikes on Iran’s nuclear facilities

7 Photos . Updated: 13 Jun 2025, 09:43 AM IST

Israel-Iran confrontation reaches new heights as Israel launched massive airstrikes on Iran, targeting key nuclear and military installations in a high-intensity operation.

1/7Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu announced the launch of a targeted military operation against Iran in a statement on June 13, 2025.

2/7A building engulfed in flames in Tehran following Israeli airstrikes earlier that morning.

3/7Smoke rising from a site in Tehran reportedly hit by an Israeli airstrike early that morning.

4/7Smoke fills the air as vehicles drive along a main road in Tehran on June 13, 2025, after reported Israeli airstrikes earlier that morning.

5/7The image shows a partially destroyed apartment in a building hit by an Israeli airstrike in Tehran on June 13, 2025.

6/7Onlookers gathered outside a building in Tehran that was hit by an Israeli airstrike early on June 13, 2025.