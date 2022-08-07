In Pics: ISRO successfully launches SSLV rocket today

To mark 75 years of India's Independence, ISRO ach... moreTo mark 75 years of India's Independence, ISRO achieved a historical feat by launching its Small Satellite Launch Vehicle(SSLV) for the first time. The vehicle is carrying a satellite created by 750 school girls(AZADI SAT) and an earth observation satellite(EOS-2)