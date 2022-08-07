In Pics: ISRO successfully launches SSLV rocket today 6 Photos . Updated: 07 Aug 2022, 02:38 PM IST Livemint To mark 75 years of India's Independence, ISRO ach... moreTo mark 75 years of India's Independence, ISRO achieved a historical feat by launching its Small Satellite Launch Vehicle(SSLV) for the first time. The vehicle is carrying a satellite created by 750 school girls(AZADI SAT) and an earth observation satellite(EOS-2) 1/6With an aim to revolutionise the satellite launching sector, ISRO launched two satellites on its Small Satellite Launch Vehicle at the Satish Dhawan Space Centre (SHAR) in Sriharikota, Andhra Pradesh today (PTI) 2/6It takes only 5-7 people to assemble this newly built launching vehicle in 72 hours. It also costs way more less than the launching vehicles that are in use currently (PTI) 3/6The indigenously made SSLV is carrying AZADI SAT created by 750 school girls and an earth observation satellite in its maiden launch (Twitter) 4/6Low cost, high efficiency, and lesser time in preparation has made this launch vehicle a buzz in the international space market, Therefore, ISRO's commercial arm, New Space India Ltd is looking for options to transfer the technology for production in private sector. (PTI) 5/6According to officials, all the stages of the SSLV launch were performed as per plan. However, there was some data loss during the terminal phase of the satellite launch. ISRO is analysing the amount of data lost during the launch (PTI) 6/6Both the satellites were injected safely in their respected orbits. The SSLV achieved a lesser orbit for injecting the satellites, making them quiet unstable. (PTI)