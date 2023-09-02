In Pics: ISRO's Aditya L1 takes off from Satish Dhawan Space Centre

6 Photos . Updated: 02 Sep 2023, 12:21 PM IST

Share Via

ISRO's Aditya L1 was launched from the Satish Dhaw... moreISRO's Aditya L1 was launched from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre on Saturday. Data from Aditya L1 is expected start coming from next February or March next year

1/6ISRO's Aditya L1 was successfully launched from Satish Dhawan Space Centre today. (AP)

2/6Aditya-L1 is the first space-based observatory class to study the Sun and is fired using ISRO's reliable Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle (PSLV). (ANI)

3/6Aditya-L1 is carrying seven different payloads to have a detailed study of the sun, four of which will observe the light from the sun and the other three will measure in-situ parameters of the plasma and magnetic fields.

4/6Aditya L1 will stay on Earth-bound orbits for 16 days. During this period it will undergo 5 maneuvres to gain the necessary velocity for its journey. (ISRO Twitter)

5/6Aditya-L1 spacecraft will take around 127 days to reach the Sun and the data is expected to start coming from next February or March. (ISRO)