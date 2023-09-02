comScore
In Pics: ISRO's Aditya L1 takes off from Satish Dhawan Space Centre

In Pics: ISRO's Aditya L1 takes off from Satish Dhawan Space Centre

Updated: 02 Sep 2023, 12:21 PM IST

ISRO's Aditya L1 was launched from the Satish Dhaw... more

ISRO's Aditya L1 was successfully launched from Satish Dhawan Space Centre today. (AP)
1/6ISRO's Aditya L1 was successfully launched from Satish Dhawan Space Centre today. (AP)
Aditya-L1 is the first space-based observatory class to study the Sun and is fired using ISRO's reliable Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle (PSLV). (ANI)
2/6Aditya-L1 is the first space-based observatory class to study the Sun and is fired using ISRO's reliable Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle (PSLV). (ANI)
Aditya-L1 is carrying seven different payloads to have a detailed study of the sun, four of which will observe the light from the sun and the other three will measure in-situ parameters of the plasma and magnetic fields.
3/6Aditya-L1 is carrying seven different payloads to have a detailed study of the sun, four of which will observe the light from the sun and the other three will measure in-situ parameters of the plasma and magnetic fields.
Aditya L1 will stay on Earth-bound orbits for 16 days. During this period it will undergo 5 maneuvres to gain the necessary velocity for its journey.  (ISRO Twitter)
4/6Aditya L1 will stay on Earth-bound orbits for 16 days. During this period it will undergo 5 maneuvres to gain the necessary velocity for its journey.  (ISRO Twitter)
Aditya-L1 spacecraft will take around 127 days to reach the Sun and the data is expected to start coming from next February or March. (ISRO)
5/6Aditya-L1 spacecraft will take around 127 days to reach the Sun and the data is expected to start coming from next February or March. (ISRO)
The Aditya-L1 spacecraft is equipped for remote observations of the solar corona and in-situ observations of the solar wind at the L1 point, located approximately 1.5 million kilometres from Earth. It will provide insights into the Sun's dynamics and its impact on space weather. (ISRO)
6/6The Aditya-L1 spacecraft is equipped for remote observations of the solar corona and in-situ observations of the solar wind at the L1 point, located approximately 1.5 million kilometres from Earth. It will provide insights into the Sun's dynamics and its impact on space weather. (ISRO)
