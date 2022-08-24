OPEN APP

In pics: James Webb telescope captures Jupiter's auroras, tiny moons

4 Photos . Updated: 24 Aug 2022, 02:53 PM IST Livemint

The James Webb Space Telescope, world’s largest, m... more

As per NASA., the Great Red Spot, a famous storm so big it could swallow Earth, appears white in these views, as do other clouds, because they are reflecting a lot of sunlight. (NASA)
1/4As per NASA., the Great Red Spot, a famous storm so big it could swallow Earth, appears white in these views, as do other clouds, because they are reflecting a lot of sunlight. (NASA)
NASA said that in a wide-field view, Webb sees Jupiter with its faint rings, which are a million times fainter than the planet, and two tiny moons called Amalthea and Adrastea. The fuzzy spots in the lower background are likely galaxies “photobombing” this Jovian view. (NASA)
2/4NASA said that in a wide-field view, Webb sees Jupiter with its faint rings, which are a million times fainter than the planet, and two tiny moons called Amalthea and Adrastea. The fuzzy spots in the lower background are likely galaxies “photobombing” this Jovian view. (NASA)
The world's newest and biggest space telescope shows Jupiter in a new way, with its auroras. Scientists delivered the shots of the planetary group's largest planet on August 22. (NASA)
3/4The world's newest and biggest space telescope shows Jupiter in a new way, with its auroras. Scientists delivered the shots of the planetary group's largest planet on August 22. (NASA)
Many more such capture of galaxy is being performed by citizen scientists like Judy Schmidt, having no formal education in Astronomy. She processed this images of Jupiter. (NASA)
4/4Many more such capture of galaxy is being performed by citizen scientists like Judy Schmidt, having no formal education in Astronomy. She processed this images of Jupiter. (NASA)
OTHER GALLERIES

Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Get alerts on WhatsApp
 Set Preferences My ReadsWatchlistFeedbackRedeem a Gift CardLogout