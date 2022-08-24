In pics: James Webb telescope captures Jupiter's auroras, tiny moons 4 Photos . Updated: 24 Aug 2022, 02:53 PM IST Livemint The James Webb Space Telescope, world’s largest, m... moreThe James Webb Space Telescope, world’s largest, most powerful, and most complex space science telescope ever built, showed Jupiter as never before. Scientists released shot of Jupiter on 22nd August. 1/4As per NASA., the Great Red Spot, a famous storm so big it could swallow Earth, appears white in these views, as do other clouds, because they are reflecting a lot of sunlight. (NASA) 2/4NASA said that in a wide-field view, Webb sees Jupiter with its faint rings, which are a million times fainter than the planet, and two tiny moons called Amalthea and Adrastea. The fuzzy spots in the lower background are likely galaxies “photobombing” this Jovian view. (NASA) 3/4The world's newest and biggest space telescope shows Jupiter in a new way, with its auroras. Scientists delivered the shots of the planetary group's largest planet on August 22. (NASA) 4/4Many more such capture of galaxy is being performed by citizen scientists like Judy Schmidt, having no formal education in Astronomy. She processed this images of Jupiter. (NASA)