OPEN APP

In pics: Japan's super-typhoon Nanmadol kills one; 2 million to evacuate

9 Photos . Updated: 19 Sep 2022, 04:40 PM IST Livemint

A strong storm hit southwestern Japan with wild ra... more

Waves generated by Typhoon Nanmadol break along the coast in Izumi, Kagoshima prefecture. (AFP)
1/9Waves generated by Typhoon Nanmadol break along the coast in Izumi, Kagoshima prefecture. (AFP)
High waves hit the shore in Aki, Kochi Prefecture, Japan Monday, Sept. 19, 2022. Typhoon Nanmadol slammed southwestern Japan with rainfall and winds Monday as it swerved north toward Tokyo. (AP)
2/9High waves hit the shore in Aki, Kochi Prefecture, Japan Monday, Sept. 19, 2022. Typhoon Nanmadol slammed southwestern Japan with rainfall and winds Monday as it swerved north toward Tokyo. (AP)
This picture shows water flowing along the Sendai River in the wake of Typhoon Nanmadol in Ebino, Kagoshima prefecture on September 19, 2022.  (AFP)
3/9This picture shows water flowing along the Sendai River in the wake of Typhoon Nanmadol in Ebino, Kagoshima prefecture on September 19, 2022.  (AFP)
A tree bends from the wind as Typhoon Nanmadol hits Tarumizu, Kagoshima Prefecture, Japan September 18, 2022. (Maguro99u2 via REUTERS)
4/9A tree bends from the wind as Typhoon Nanmadol hits Tarumizu, Kagoshima Prefecture, Japan September 18, 2022. (Maguro99u2 via REUTERS)
NA road is submerged under water in Saito, Miyazaki Prefecture, Japan Monday, Sept. 19, 2022.  (AP)
5/9NA road is submerged under water in Saito, Miyazaki Prefecture, Japan Monday, Sept. 19, 2022.  (AP)
Rescuers conduct search operation at the site of a landslide in Mimata, Miyazaki Prefecture, southern Japan, Monday, Sept. 19, 2022. (AP)
6/9Rescuers conduct search operation at the site of a landslide in Mimata, Miyazaki Prefecture, southern Japan, Monday, Sept. 19, 2022. (AP)
A journalist works at the site of a landslide caused by Typhoon Nanmadol in Mimata, Miyazaki prefecture on September 19, 2022.  (AFP)
7/9A journalist works at the site of a landslide caused by Typhoon Nanmadol in Mimata, Miyazaki prefecture on September 19, 2022.  (AFP)
TOPSHOT - Raging waters flow along the Sendai River in the wake of Typhoon Nanmadol in Isa,  (AFP)
8/9TOPSHOT - Raging waters flow along the Sendai River in the wake of Typhoon Nanmadol in Isa,  (AFP)
This picture shows moored boats amid strong rain as Typhoon Nanmadol approaches Izumi, Kagoshima prefecture on September 18, 2022. (AFP)
9/9This picture shows moored boats amid strong rain as Typhoon Nanmadol approaches Izumi, Kagoshima prefecture on September 18, 2022. (AFP)
OTHER GALLERIES

Recommended For You

Trending Stocks

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Get alerts on WhatsApp
 Set Preferences My ReadsWatchlistFeedbackRedeem a Gift CardLogout