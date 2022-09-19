In pics: Japan's super-typhoon Nanmadol kills one; 2 million to evacuate 9 Photos . Updated: 19 Sep 2022, 04:40 PM IST Livemint A strong storm hit southwestern Japan with wild ra... moreA strong storm hit southwestern Japan with wild rainfall and winds on Monday, killing at least one person, as it turned north toward Tokyo 1/9Waves generated by Typhoon Nanmadol break along the coast in Izumi, Kagoshima prefecture. (AFP) 2/9High waves hit the shore in Aki, Kochi Prefecture, Japan Monday, Sept. 19, 2022. Typhoon Nanmadol slammed southwestern Japan with rainfall and winds Monday as it swerved north toward Tokyo. (AP) 3/9This picture shows water flowing along the Sendai River in the wake of Typhoon Nanmadol in Ebino, Kagoshima prefecture on September 19, 2022. (AFP) 4/9A tree bends from the wind as Typhoon Nanmadol hits Tarumizu, Kagoshima Prefecture, Japan September 18, 2022. (Maguro99u2 via REUTERS) 5/9NA road is submerged under water in Saito, Miyazaki Prefecture, Japan Monday, Sept. 19, 2022. (AP) 6/9Rescuers conduct search operation at the site of a landslide in Mimata, Miyazaki Prefecture, southern Japan, Monday, Sept. 19, 2022. (AP) 7/9A journalist works at the site of a landslide caused by Typhoon Nanmadol in Mimata, Miyazaki prefecture on September 19, 2022. (AFP) 8/9TOPSHOT - Raging waters flow along the Sendai River in the wake of Typhoon Nanmadol in Isa, (AFP) 9/9This picture shows moored boats amid strong rain as Typhoon Nanmadol approaches Izumi, Kagoshima prefecture on September 18, 2022. (AFP)