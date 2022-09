In pics: Japan's super-typhoon Nanmadol kills one; 2 million to evacuate

9 Photos . Updated: 19 Sep 2022, 04:40 PM IST

A strong storm hit southwestern Japan with wild rainfall and winds on Monday, killing at least one person, as it turned north toward Tokyo

1/9Waves generated by Typhoon Nanmadol break along the coast in Izumi, Kagoshima prefecture.

2/9High waves hit the shore in Aki, Kochi Prefecture, Japan Monday, Sept. 19, 2022. Typhoon Nanmadol slammed southwestern Japan with rainfall and winds Monday as it swerved north toward Tokyo.

3/9This picture shows water flowing along the Sendai River in the wake of Typhoon Nanmadol in Ebino, Kagoshima prefecture on September 19, 2022.

4/9A tree bends from the wind as Typhoon Nanmadol hits Tarumizu, Kagoshima Prefecture, Japan September 18, 2022.

5/9NA road is submerged under water in Saito, Miyazaki Prefecture, Japan Monday, Sept. 19, 2022.

6/9Rescuers conduct search operation at the site of a landslide in Mimata, Miyazaki Prefecture, southern Japan, Monday, Sept. 19, 2022.

7/9A journalist works at the site of a landslide caused by Typhoon Nanmadol in Mimata, Miyazaki prefecture on September 19, 2022.

8/9TOPSHOT - Raging waters flow along the Sendai River in the wake of Typhoon Nanmadol in Isa,