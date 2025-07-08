In Pics: Jasprit Bumrah in, Prasidh Krishna out - Check India's predicted XI for London Test

11 Photos . Updated: 08 Jul 2025, 09:08 AM IST

Jasprit Bumrah has been confirmed to make a comeback in the 3rd Test match between India and England. The pacer is likely to replace Prasidh Krishna in the side.

1/11Prasidh Krishna is likely to miss out in the third Test match in order to make space for Jasprit Bumrah. (HT_PRINT)

2/11Rishabh Pant has been in great touch this series and is likely to continue in the side for the London Test. (@BCCI X)

3/11Shubman Gill will lead the team in IND vs ENG 3rd Test match. (AP)

4/11Ravindra Jadeja's half centuries in both innings of 2nd Test, making him likely for the London Test. (AP)

5/11India's Karun Nair walks after being caught during day four of the second cricket test match between England and India at Edgbaston in Birmingham, England, Saturday, July 5, 2025. AP/PTI(AP07_05_2025_000259A) (AP)

6/11KL Rahu got a start in both innings of the Edgbaston Test and is likely to play in the 3rd Test match as well. (AP)

7/11Nitish Kumar Reddy failed to make an impact with either bat or ball in the second Test, but the team management's focus on adding more batting depth to the side could see the all-rounder get another chance in the London Test. (AP)

8/11Akash Deep and Mohammed Siraj were the star with the ball for team India in the 2nd Test match and are likely to play in the third Test as well alongside Jasprit Bumrah. (AP)

9/11Yashasvi Jaiswal has been in sublime form this series and is likely to continue to be a part of the team in the third Test. (AP)

10/11Washington Sundar had justified his selection in the 2nd Test match by playing a 42 run knock in the first innings of the match and the crucial wicket of Ben Stokes in the 4th innings. The all-rounder is likely to play in the 3rd Test as well. (AP)