OPEN APP
Home / Photos / In pics: Jawa 42 Tawang Edition

In pics: Jawa 42 Tawang Edition

5 Photos . Updated: 24 Jan 2023, 06:30 PM IST Livemint
  • Jawa Yezdi has launched a special Tawang edition of Jawa 42 motorcycle. Here’s everything you need about the Jawa 42 Tawang Edition
The limited edition is based on Jawa 42 Sports Stripe Allstar Black. The motorbike takes inspiration from Lungta – the mythical wind horse.
1/5The limited edition is based on Jawa 42 Sports Stripe Allstar Black. The motorbike takes inspiration from Lungta – the mythical wind horse.
Jawa 42 Tawang Edition costs <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>20,000 more than the standard Jawa 42.
2/5Jawa 42 Tawang Edition costs 20,000 more than the standard Jawa 42.
The company says that the Jawa 42 Tawang Edition is limited to 100 units only.
3/5The company says that the Jawa 42 Tawang Edition is limited to 100 units only.
Buyers will get a bronze medallion, customized helmet and a riding jacket with the Jawa 42 Tawang Edition.
4/5Buyers will get a bronze medallion, customized helmet and a riding jacket with the Jawa 42 Tawang Edition.
Jawa 42 Tawang Edition is powered by 293 cc liquid-cooled, single-cylinder engine with 26.95bhp.
5/5Jawa 42 Tawang Edition is powered by 293 cc liquid-cooled, single-cylinder engine with 26.95bhp.
OTHER GALLERIES

Recommended For You

Trending Stocks

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Get alerts on WhatsApp
 Set Preferences My ReadsWatchlistFeedbackRedeem a Gift CardLogout