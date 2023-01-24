Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.
Subscribe
My Readse-paperNewslettersIFSC Code Finder NewWeb StoriesMintGenieFor You
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.
e-paper
OPEN APP
Home / Photos / In pics: Jawa 42 Tawang Edition

In pics: Jawa 42 Tawang Edition

5 Photos . Updated: 24 Jan 2023, 06:30 PM IST Livemint

  • Jawa Yezdi has launched a special Tawang edition of Jawa 42 motorcycle. Here’s everything you need about the Jawa 42 Tawang Edition

1/5The limited edition is based on Jawa 42 Sports Stripe Allstar Black. The motorbike takes inspiration from Lungta – the mythical wind horse.
2/5Jawa 42 Tawang Edition costs 20,000 more than the standard Jawa 42.
3/5The company says that the Jawa 42 Tawang Edition is limited to 100 units only.
4/5Buyers will get a bronze medallion, customized helmet and a riding jacket with the Jawa 42 Tawang Edition.
5/5Jawa 42 Tawang Edition is powered by 293 cc liquid-cooled, single-cylinder engine with 26.95bhp.