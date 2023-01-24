In pics: Jawa 42 Tawang Edition 5 Photos . Updated: 24 Jan 2023, 06:30 PM IST Livemint Jawa Yezdi has launched a special Tawang edition of Jawa 42 motorcycle. Here’s everything you need about the Jawa 42 Tawang Edition 1/5The limited edition is based on Jawa 42 Sports Stripe Allstar Black. The motorbike takes inspiration from Lungta – the mythical wind horse. 2/5Jawa 42 Tawang Edition costs ₹20,000 more than the standard Jawa 42. 3/5The company says that the Jawa 42 Tawang Edition is limited to 100 units only. 4/5Buyers will get a bronze medallion, customized helmet and a riding jacket with the Jawa 42 Tawang Edition. 5/5Jawa 42 Tawang Edition is powered by 293 cc liquid-cooled, single-cylinder engine with 26.95bhp.