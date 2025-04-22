In pics: JD Vance and family get traditional welcome at Jaipur's Amber Fort, enjoy folk and cultural performance

7 Photos . Updated: 22 Apr 2025, 07:06 PM IST

US Vice President JD Vance visited Jaipur with his family, witnessing cultural performances, exploring Amber Fort, and delivering a key speech on trade, defence, and tech collaboration. He emphasised deepening US-India ties while finalising the trade negotiation framework.

1/7US Vice President JD Vance visited Jaipur on April 22, accompanied by his wife Usha Vance and their three children. The visit marks his first official trip to India in his current role, aimed at enhancing Indo-US relations through cultural diplomacy and strategic dialogue. (Bhajanlal Sharma-X)

2/7US Vice President JD Vance and his sons watch a mesmerising Rajasthani folk performance unfold before them. Framed by vibrant costumes, the moment captures a genuine exchange of culture, where diplomacy meets curiosity, and heritage is experienced not from behind a podium but through shared awe and appreciation. (AFP)

3/7As folk dancers sweep across the stage in a blur of colour and rhythm, Vice President JD Vance and his children pause to take it all in. For a few moments, official schedules fade into the background, and an American family becomes captivated guests of India's living traditions. (Diya Kumari - X)

4/7In a strong pitch for enhanced bilateral trade, Vance reiterated America’s readiness to collaborate on a new trade framework rooted in fairness and mutual priorities. Echoing President Trump’s earlier stance on rebalancing global trade, he called for greater market access and increased cooperation in sectors ranging from digital tech to clean energy. (via REUTERS)

5/7During his address, Vice President Vance proposed increasing US energy exports to India and also announced the US offer to sell next-generation F-35 fighter jets to India—marking a significant milestone in bilateral defence cooperation. (REUTERS)

6/7With an eye on the future, Vice President Vance revealed that India and the US are actively pursuing a new bilateral trade agreement that reflects modern priorities—economic fairness, strategic trust, and a mutual desire to uplift both nations’ middle classes. (via REUTERS)