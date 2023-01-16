In pics: Joy e-Bike Mihos EV launched at Auto Expo 2023 6 Photos . Updated: 16 Jan 2023, 06:57 PM IST Govind Choudhary WardWizard, a parent company of the electric two-wheeler manufacturer, Joy e-bike, has launched its new electric scooter by the name of Mihos at an introductory price of ₹1.49 lakh (ex-showroom) at the Auto Expo 2023 in Greater Noida. 1/6Joy e-bike has launched its new electric scooter Mihos at an introductory price of ₹1.49 lakh (ex-showroom). (Joy e-bike ) 2/6The Mihos electric scooter gets a retro style which offers a comfortable ride to the users. (Joy e-bike) 3/6 The company states that it is a high-speed electric vehicle which would get Poly Dicyclopentadiene Material (PDCPD) to make it more durable. (Joy e-bike) 4/6Mihos gets a 74V40Ah Li-Ion battery which offers an energy capacity of 2.5 kWh. (Joy e-bike) 5/6The EV gets smart connectivity where users can enjoy the Joy E-connect app to control the scooter via Bluetooth. (Joy e-bike) 6/6 It gets functionalities such as reverse mode, GPS system and anti theft. (Joy e-bike)