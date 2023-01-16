OPEN APP
In pics: Joy e-Bike Mihos EV launched at Auto Expo 2023

6 Photos . Updated: 16 Jan 2023, 06:57 PM IST Govind Choudhary
  • WardWizard, a parent company of the electric two-wheeler manufacturer, Joy e-bike, has launched its new electric scooter by the name of Mihos at an introductory price of 1.49 lakh (ex-showroom) at the Auto Expo 2023 in Greater Noida. 
The Mihos electric scooter gets a retro style which offers a comfortable ride to the users.  (Joy e-bike)
 The company states that it is a high-speed electric vehicle which would get Poly Dicyclopentadiene Material (PDCPD) to make it more durable. (Joy e-bike)
Mihos gets a 74V40Ah Li-Ion battery which offers an energy capacity of 2.5 kWh.  (Joy e-bike)
The EV gets smart connectivity where users can enjoy the Joy E-connect app to control the scooter via Bluetooth. (Joy e-bike)
 It gets functionalities such as reverse mode, GPS system and anti theft.  (Joy e-bike)
