In pics: Jupiter, Moon, and Venus in conjunction, together

10 Photos . Updated: 27 Feb 2023, 06:53 PM IST

Planetary conjunctions occur when two or more planets come close to each other in the sky

1/10On February 22, the Moon, Venus, and Jupiter aligned in the sky, creating a stunning celestial display

2/10This rare conjunction was visible to the naked eye and happened to be a breathtaking sight

3/10This is a conjunction which occurs when two or more celestial objects pass close to each other in the sky

4/10For example, the Sun and Moon are in conjunction during a new moon, when the Moon is between the Sun and Earth

5/10These events are relatively rare and provide a unique opportunity for stargazers to witness the planets’ alignment

6/10Venus and Jupiter are the two brightest planets in the solar system, with Jupiter being the brightest relative to its size, and Venus being the brightest due to its reflective atmosphere

7/10Conjunctions between Venus and Jupiter happen every year but the 2023 conjunction was unique because it was visible to the naked eye

8/10Typically, Venus-Jupiter conjunctions occur close to the Sun, making them difficult to observe due to the Sun’s brightness

9/10However, the 2023 conjunction was visible since it occurred further from the Sun.