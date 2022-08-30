OPEN APP

In pics | Karnataka floods disrupt daily life, to continue for next three days

Interior regions of Karnataka received heavy rainfall on Monday. Persistent monsoon rainfall led to water logging and flooded many areas in the state. Situation may worsen in the coming days, as IMD has predicted incessant rainfall for next three days.  (ANI/Twitter)
Due to heavy rainfall, a bus partially submerged at a flooded underpass on the Bengaluru-Mysuru highway at Ramnagar, Karnataka on Monday. Ultimately the passenger had to be rescued from the spot. (PTI)
As heavy rainfall continued to lash out several parts of the state, the Bengaluru-Mysuru highway was closed due to a flooded underpass. The travellers had to take onto service roads alongside, that led to long traffic jam on the route. (PTI)
Accompanying heavy rainfall, high speed wind left many trees uprooted on the streets. In the wake torrential rains over next four days, IMD has issued yellow alert for Belagavi, Gadag, Koppal, Haveri, Dharwad, Bellary, Davanagere, Chitradurga, Tumakuru, Chikkaballapur, Kolar and Ramnagar districts. (ANI/Twitter)
Seeing the situation, Karnataka government has issued holiday of state schools and colleges in affected districts.  According to Karnataka State Natural Disaster Monitoring Centre, certain areas of Ramanagara and Mandya received heavy rainfall between 64mm and 115 mm on Monday. (ANI/Twitter)
