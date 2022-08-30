In pics | Karnataka floods disrupt daily life, to continue for next three days

5 Photos . Updated: 30 Aug 2022, 11:07 AM IST

Share Via

Heavy downpour in north interior part of Karnataka... moreHeavy downpour in north interior part of Karnataka caused huge waterlogging and flood in several areas. Intensive rainfall in Ramanagara region led the traffic on Bengaluru-Mysuru highway to a standstill. See photos to know more