In pics | Karnataka floods disrupt daily life, to continue for next three days

5 Photos . Updated: 30 Aug 2022, 11:07 AM IST

Heavy downpour in north interior part of Karnataka caused huge waterlogging and flood in several areas. Intensive rainfall in Ramanagara region led the traffic on Bengaluru-Mysuru highway to a standstill. See photos to know more

1/5Interior regions of Karnataka received heavy rainfall on Monday. Persistent monsoon rainfall led to water logging and flooded many areas in the state. Situation may worsen in the coming days, as IMD has predicted incessant rainfall for next three days.

2/5Due to heavy rainfall, a bus partially submerged at a flooded underpass on the Bengaluru-Mysuru highway at Ramnagar, Karnataka on Monday. Ultimately the passenger had to be rescued from the spot.

3/5As heavy rainfall continued to lash out several parts of the state, the Bengaluru-Mysuru highway was closed due to a flooded underpass. The travellers had to take onto service roads alongside, that led to long traffic jam on the route.

4/5Accompanying heavy rainfall, high speed wind left many trees uprooted on the streets. In the wake torrential rains over next four days, IMD has issued yellow alert for Belagavi, Gadag, Koppal, Haveri, Dharwad, Bellary, Davanagere, Chitradurga, Tumakuru, Chikkaballapur, Kolar and Ramnagar districts.