In Pics: Kawariyas across India travel to Haridwar to collect holy Ganga water

25 Photos . Updated: 19 Jul 2025, 02:30 PM IST

Kanwar Yatra is an annual Hindu pilgrimage where Kanwariyas carry Ganga water to offer at Shiva temples during Shravan. Dressed in saffron, they walk barefoot or use decorated palanquins. This year, Sawan Shivratri falls on 23 July.

1/25Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami washes the feet of a Kanwariya during the annual Kanwar Yatra in Haridwar

2/25During the 'Kanwar Yatra', a large number of devotees gather at Har Ki Paudi Ghat in Haridwar to collect Ganga water.

3/25Kanwariyas gather to collect Ganga river water during their pilgrimage in the holy month of Shravan at Har Ki Pauri in Haridwar

4/25'Kanwariyas' gather to collect Ganga river water during their pilgrimage in the holy month of 'Shravan', at Har Ki Pauri, in Haridwar

5/25'Kanwariyas' gather to collect Ganga river water during the holy month of 'Shravan', at Har Ki Pauri, in Haridwar

6/25'Kanwariyas' gather to collect Ganga river water during their pilgrimage in the holy month of 'Shravan', in Prayagraj

7/25Kanwariyas, devotees of the Hindu god Shiva, carry holy water of the river Ganges during the 'Kanwar Yatra' pilgrimage in the sacred month of Sawan, on the outskirts of Haridwar

8/25Kanwar Yatra pilgrims on Delhi-Meerut Road in Ghaziabad

9/25Kanwariyas carrying holy water from the Ganga in Haridwar on their way back to their hometown in Alwar district, Rajasthan, during the Kanwar Yatra

10/25Kanwar Yatra pilgrims seen carrying holy water from Haridwar during the Kanwar Yatra

11/25Kanwar Yatra pilgrims on Delhi-Meerut Road in Ghaziabad

12/25Kanwar Yatra pilgrims

13/25An old female Kanwariya

14/25Kanwar Yatra pilgrims

15/25Kanwar Yatra pilgrims seen carrying holy water from Haridwar during the Kanwar Yatra on Delhi-Meerut Road in Ghaziabad

16/25Kanwariyas carrying Ganga water return from Haridwar by a waterlogged road during the Shravan month, in Haridwar

17/25A devotee seen carrying an idol of the sage performing worship of Shiva as Kanwariyas return after collecting Ganga river water during the Shravan month, in Meerut

18/25Kanwariyas return after collecting Ganga water during the Shravan month, in Meerut

19/25Kawariyas seen during rain at Noida-Delhi border.

20/25Kanwariyas with a tableau of Lord Shiva return after collecting Ganga river water in Meerut

21/25'Kanwariyas' carry water from River Ganga amid rain during the holy month of 'Shravan' in Haridwar

22/25'Kanwariyas' take bath while they halt at a camp amid the ongoing Kawar Yatra, in New Delhi

23/25'Kanwariyas', Lord Shiva devotees, carry holy water during the annual Kanwar Yatra, in Haridwar

24/25'Kanwariyas' during their pilgrimage in the holy month of 'Shravan', at Har Ki Pauri, in Haridwar