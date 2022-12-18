OPEN APP
In pics: Kawasaki W175 deliveries begin

7 Photos . Updated: 18 Dec 2022, 04:55 PM IST Livemint
  • Kawasaki India has launched its Kawasaki W175 in India. This motorcycle is priced at 1.47 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). At this price, the bike takes over from the Ninja 300 as the automaker’s most affordable motorcycle in India.
Kawasaki India has launched its Kawasaki W175 in India at a price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1.47 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi).  (Kawasaki India)
Kawasaki India has launched its Kawasaki W175 in India at a price of 1.47 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi).  (Kawasaki India)
The Kawasaki W175 borrows some design cues from its twin, the W800. (Kawasaki India)
The Kawasaki W175 borrows some design cues from its twin, the W800. (Kawasaki India)
The bike has got a simple analog speedometer and six tell-tale lights- neutral, high beam, turn indicators and a couple of warning lights. (Kawasaki India)
The bike has got a simple analog speedometer and six tell-tale lights- neutral, high beam, turn indicators and a couple of warning lights. (Kawasaki India)
The Kawasaki W175 is powered by a 13hp, 13.2Nm, 177cc air-cooled single-cylinder engine. It is now fed by fuel-injection to meet BS6 norms which is paired to a five-speed gearbox. (Kawasaki India)
The Kawasaki W175 is powered by a 13hp, 13.2Nm, 177cc air-cooled single-cylinder engine. It is now fed by fuel-injection to meet BS6 norms which is paired to a five-speed gearbox. (Kawasaki India)
The bike employs a tubular semi double-cradle frame which is suspended by a telescopic fork and twin shock absorbers. (Kawasaki India)
The bike employs a tubular semi double-cradle frame which is suspended by a telescopic fork and twin shock absorbers. (Kawasaki India)
Kawasaki’s latest offering will be available in Standard black colour costing <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1.47 lakh and Special Edition red, costing <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1.49 lakh.  (Kawasaki India)
Kawasaki's latest offering will be available in Standard black colour costing 1.47 lakh and Special Edition red, costing 1.49 lakh.  (Kawasaki India)
