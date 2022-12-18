In pics: Kawasaki W175 deliveries begin 7 Photos . Updated: 18 Dec 2022, 04:55 PM IST Livemint Kawasaki India has launched its Kawasaki W175 in India. This motorcycle is priced at ₹1.47 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). At this price, the bike takes over from the Ninja 300 as the automaker’s most affordable motorcycle in India. 1/7Kawasaki India has launched its Kawasaki W175 in India at a price of ₹1.47 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). (Kawasaki India) 2/7The Kawasaki W175 borrows some design cues from its twin, the W800. (Kawasaki India) 3/7The bike has got a simple analog speedometer and six tell-tale lights- neutral, high beam, turn indicators and a couple of warning lights. (Kawasaki India) 4/7The Kawasaki W175 is powered by a 13hp, 13.2Nm, 177cc air-cooled single-cylinder engine. It is now fed by fuel-injection to meet BS6 norms which is paired to a five-speed gearbox. (Kawasaki India) 5/7The bike employs a tubular semi double-cradle frame which is suspended by a telescopic fork and twin shock absorbers. (Kawasaki India) 6/7Kawasaki’s latest offering will be available in Standard black colour costing ₹1.47 lakh and Special Edition red, costing ₹1.49 lakh. (Kawasaki India)