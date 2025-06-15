Explore
Business News/ Photos / In Pics | Kedarnath helicopter crash claims 7 lives, rescue operations underway

In Pics | Kedarnath helicopter crash claims 7 lives, rescue operations underway

7 Photos . Updated: 15 Jun 2025, 01:36 PM IST Livemint

A helicopter crash in Gaurikund, Uttarakhand, resulted in the death of seven people. The incident occurred on Sunday morning after the helicopter, which had taken off from Kedarnath Dham, went missing after takeoff.

A helicopter travelling from Kedarnath Dham to Guptkashi crashed after disappearing in Gaurikund, Uttarakhand, claiming 7 lives.  (PTI)

1/7A helicopter travelling from Kedarnath Dham to Guptkashi crashed after disappearing in Gaurikund, Uttarakhand, claiming 7 lives.  (PTI)

The mishap occurred when the chopper was going from Kedarnath Dham to Guptkashi and crashed at 5:20 am, the official statement states. “Today, at around 5:20 am, a helicopter, which was going from Shri Kedarnath Dham to Guptkashi, has been reported to have crashed near Gaurikund. There were six passengers (5 adults and 1 child) and the pilot. The passengers in the helicopter are from Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra and Gujarat,” it said. (AFP)

2/7The mishap occurred when the chopper was going from Kedarnath Dham to Guptkashi and crashed at 5:20 am, the official statement states. “Today, at around 5:20 am, a helicopter, which was going from Shri Kedarnath Dham to Guptkashi, has been reported to have crashed near Gaurikund. There were six passengers (5 adults and 1 child) and the pilot. The passengers in the helicopter are from Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra and Gujarat,” it said. (AFP)

The site of the crash is a very remote area, Inspector General (Garhwal Range) Rajiv Swaroop told ANI. As per preliminary information, ‘bad weather is being considered as the possible cause of this accident,’ according to SDRF. (PTI)

3/7The site of the crash is a very remote area, Inspector General (Garhwal Range) Rajiv Swaroop told ANI. As per preliminary information, ‘bad weather is being considered as the possible cause of this accident,’ according to SDRF. (PTI)

 NDRF and SDRF teams have been sent for rescue operations, said Uttarakhand Civil Aviation Development Authority (UCDA). ‘In view of relief and rescue, NDRF and SDRF teams have been dispatched to the site of the incident,’ the official statement said. (PTI)

4/7 NDRF and SDRF teams have been sent for rescue operations, said Uttarakhand Civil Aviation Development Authority (UCDA). ‘In view of relief and rescue, NDRF and SDRF teams have been dispatched to the site of the incident,’ the official statement said. (PTI)

The Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB) will probe the helicopter crash near Gaurikund in Uttarakhand on Sunday, ANI reported, citing the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA). (@uksdrf)

5/7The Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB) will probe the helicopter crash near Gaurikund in Uttarakhand on Sunday, ANI reported, citing the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA). (@uksdrf)

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami expressed grief over the incident and promised a thorough probe into the incident. Speaking to ANI, Dhami said,'This morning, a helicopter crashed due to bad weather. I pray to God for those who lost their lives.’  (PTI)

6/7Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami expressed grief over the incident and promised a thorough probe into the incident. Speaking to ANI, Dhami said,'This morning, a helicopter crashed due to bad weather. I pray to God for those who lost their lives.’  (PTI)

The helicopter accident on Sunday morning marked the fifth incident since the Kedarnath temple opened its portals on May 2, including a helicopter crash in Uttarakashi district on May 8 that claimed 5 lives. (PTI)

7/7The helicopter accident on Sunday morning marked the fifth incident since the Kedarnath temple opened its portals on May 2, including a helicopter crash in Uttarakashi district on May 8 that claimed 5 lives. (PTI)

