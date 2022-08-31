In pics | Kerala celebrates first day of Onam with pomp and show 9 Photos . Updated: 31 Aug 2022, 11:49 AM IST Livemint On the first day of the annual harvest festival, O... moreOn the first day of the annual harvest festival, Onam, people decorated their houses and participated in processions on Monday. The 10-day-long festival is widely celebrated across the state in different ways. 1/9People across Kerala celebrated the onset of state's biggest harvest festival Onam with huge pomp and show on Monday. The festival falls during the Malayali month of Chingam, which lies between August and September. The festival also marks the return of legendary King Mahabali in his kingdom. (PTI) 2/9It is believed that King Mahabali used to rule over all the three worlds by defeating the Gods. On the request of insecure Gods, Lord Vishnu visited the King in the Brahmin dwarf Vamana avatar.Pleased with King Mahabali's generosity and sacrifice, Lord Vishnu granted him the right to visit his kingdom and people every year during Onam. (PTI) 3/9Athachamayam, a cultural fiesta that marks the beginning of jubilant ten day long celebration of Onam takes place exclusively in the historical town of Tripunithura, situated near Ernakulam. (AP) 4/9In Kozhikode, people celebrated the first day with a resolution to make a Guiness record by creating the largest floral carpet, which is traditionally known as Pookalam. People across the state decorate their house with such floral carpets to welcome King Mahabali (PTI) 5/9From Goddess Durga to Mahakali, artists dress up like several Hindu deities to participate in the procession. People celebrate the ten day long festival by deep cleaning their house, taking early baths, decorating the house with flowers and lights,etc. (AP) 6/9People may also get a chance to enjoy the Pulikali or tiger dance during the procession. Also known as Kaduvakali, artists paint themselves as tigers, leopards and hunters, and dance to the beat of traditional instruments, like Udukku and Thakil. (AP) 7/9Attending Athachamayam is the best way to experience nearly all the dance forms of Kerala. The annual festival is conducted on the Atham asterism of the Malayalam month Chingam. (AP) 8/9The festive procession of Athachamayam, is also an opportunity for children to dress up in costumes of their choice. Some may dress up as a ferocious animal like a tiger, or some may dress up as a soldier. (AP) 9/9After the grand procession on the first day, other programs add charm to the remaining nine days, which are known as Chithira, Chodi, Vishakam, Anizham, Thriketta, Moolam, Pooradam, Uthradom, and Thiruvonam. The last day of the festival,Thiruvonam, is considered to be the most auspicious occasion. (AP)