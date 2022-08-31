OPEN APP

In pics | Kerala celebrates first day of Onam with pomp and show

9 Photos . Updated: 31 Aug 2022, 11:49 AM IST Livemint

On the first day of the annual harvest festival, O... more

People across Kerala celebrated the onset of state's biggest harvest festival Onam with huge pomp and show on Monday. The festival falls during the Malayali month of Chingam, which lies between August and September. The festival also marks the return of legendary King Mahabali in his kingdom. (PTI)
1/9People across Kerala celebrated the onset of state's biggest harvest festival Onam with huge pomp and show on Monday. The festival falls during the Malayali month of Chingam, which lies between August and September. The festival also marks the return of legendary King Mahabali in his kingdom. (PTI)
It is believed that King Mahabali used to rule over all the three worlds by defeating the Gods. On the request of insecure Gods, Lord Vishnu visited the King in the Brahmin dwarf Vamana avatar.Pleased with King Mahabali's generosity and sacrifice, Lord Vishnu granted him the right to visit his kingdom and people every year during Onam. (PTI)
2/9It is believed that King Mahabali used to rule over all the three worlds by defeating the Gods. On the request of insecure Gods, Lord Vishnu visited the King in the Brahmin dwarf Vamana avatar.Pleased with King Mahabali's generosity and sacrifice, Lord Vishnu granted him the right to visit his kingdom and people every year during Onam. (PTI)
Athachamayam, a cultural fiesta that marks the beginning of jubilant ten day long celebration of Onam takes place exclusively in the historical town of Tripunithura, situated near Ernakulam. (AP)
3/9Athachamayam, a cultural fiesta that marks the beginning of jubilant ten day long celebration of Onam takes place exclusively in the historical town of Tripunithura, situated near Ernakulam. (AP)
In Kozhikode, people celebrated the first day with a resolution to make a Guiness record by creating the largest floral carpet, which is traditionally known as Pookalam. People across the state decorate their house with such floral carpets to welcome King Mahabali (PTI)
4/9In Kozhikode, people celebrated the first day with a resolution to make a Guiness record by creating the largest floral carpet, which is traditionally known as Pookalam. People across the state decorate their house with such floral carpets to welcome King Mahabali (PTI)
From Goddess Durga to Mahakali, artists dress up like several Hindu deities to participate in the procession. People celebrate the ten day long festival by deep cleaning their house, taking early baths, decorating the house with flowers and lights,etc. (AP)
5/9From Goddess Durga to Mahakali, artists dress up like several Hindu deities to participate in the procession. People celebrate the ten day long festival by deep cleaning their house, taking early baths, decorating the house with flowers and lights,etc. (AP)
People may also get a chance to enjoy the Pulikali or tiger dance during the procession. Also known as Kaduvakali, artists paint themselves as tigers, leopards and hunters, and dance to the beat of traditional instruments, like Udukku and Thakil. (AP)
6/9People may also get a chance to enjoy the Pulikali or tiger dance during the procession. Also known as Kaduvakali, artists paint themselves as tigers, leopards and hunters, and dance to the beat of traditional instruments, like Udukku and Thakil. (AP)
Attending Athachamayam is the best way to experience nearly all the dance forms of Kerala. The annual festival is conducted on the Atham asterism of the Malayalam month Chingam. (AP)
7/9Attending Athachamayam is the best way to experience nearly all the dance forms of Kerala. The annual festival is conducted on the Atham asterism of the Malayalam month Chingam. (AP)
The festive procession of  Athachamayam, is also an opportunity for children to dress up in costumes of their choice. Some may dress up as a ferocious animal like a tiger, or some may dress up as a soldier. (AP)
8/9The festive procession of  Athachamayam, is also an opportunity for children to dress up in costumes of their choice. Some may dress up as a ferocious animal like a tiger, or some may dress up as a soldier. (AP)
After the grand procession on the first day, other programs add charm to the remaining nine days, which are known as Chithira, Chodi, Vishakam, Anizham, Thriketta, Moolam, Pooradam, Uthradom, and Thiruvonam. The last day of the festival,Thiruvonam, is considered to be the most auspicious occasion. (AP)
9/9After the grand procession on the first day, other programs add charm to the remaining nine days, which are known as Chithira, Chodi, Vishakam, Anizham, Thriketta, Moolam, Pooradam, Uthradom, and Thiruvonam. The last day of the festival,Thiruvonam, is considered to be the most auspicious occasion. (AP)
OTHER GALLERIES

Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Get alerts on WhatsApp
 Set Preferences My ReadsMint AuthorsWatchlistFeedbackRedeem a Gift CardLogout