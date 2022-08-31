In pics | Kerala celebrates first day of Onam with pomp and show

9 Photos . Updated: 31 Aug 2022, 11:49 AM IST

On the first day of the annual harvest festival, O... moreOn the first day of the annual harvest festival, Onam, people decorated their houses and participated in processions on Monday. The 10-day-long festival is widely celebrated across the state in different ways.