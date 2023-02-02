In pics: Key features of Samsung Galaxy S23 series 8 Photos . Updated: 02 Feb 2023, 01:22 AM IST Neha Saini Samsung Galaxy S23 series is now official. The series was unveiled at Galaxy Unpacked event along with Samsung Galaxy Book 3 series laptops. Here we look at key features of the all new Samsung Galaxy S23 series 1/8Samsung Galaxy S23 series offers three phones – Samsung Galaxy S23, Samsung Galaxy S23+ and Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra. 2/8Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra is the top-end phone that comes with 200MP primary camera and 6.8-inch QHD+ Edge Dynamic AMOLED 2X bigger display. 3/8Samsung Galaxy S23 and Samsung Galaxy S23+ have comparatively smaller displays with 6.1-inch and 6.6-inch FHD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X Display. 4/8All three smartphones are powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor and run on Android 13 based Samsung One UI 5.1 out-of-the-box. 5/8The Galaxy S23 series come in four colour options: Phantom Black, Cream, Green and Lavender. 6/8Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra houses a 5,000mAh battery, while Galaxy S23 and S23+ have 3,900mAh and 4,700mAh battery. 7/8Samsung Galaxy S23 and S23+ come with a 12MP ultra-wide camera, a 50 MP wide camera and a 10MP Telephoto camera. 8/8For selfies and video calls, Samsung Galaxy S23, S23+ and S23 Ultra offer a 12MP camera.