In pics: Kia EV9 electric SUV

10 Photos . Updated: 15 Mar 2023, 05:35 PM IST Livemint
  • Kia Corporation finally took the wraps off its Kia EV9 electric SUV. Here’s a quick look at the vehicle
Kia EV9 is the company’s first three-row electric flagship SUV.
The company has not revealed the price yet. But says that the Kia EV9 will make its digital global premiere in late March. 
The front of the EV9 is denoted by simple clear-cut lines and body surfaces and accentuated by the ‘Digital Pattern Lighting Grille’ and striking vertical headlamps.
Kia EV9 is built on Kia’s Electric Global Modular Platform (E-GMP). 
Rear of the eSUV is simple with clean lines of the tailgate and slim rear lights that mirror the design of those at the front.
The eSUV has a long wheelbase, low beltline, and completely flat electric vehicle architecture. 
Inside, the Kia EV9 eSUV comes with an open, floating panoramic dashboard that extends from the steering wheel to the vehicle's center. 
It is equipped with dual 12.3-inch touch screens integrated with one 5-inch segment display.
The center console is equipped with ample storage options, including a spacious compartment located at its base. 
The EV9  has an extended display high-definition audio visual, navigation and telematics (AVNT) screen. 
