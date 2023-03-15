In pics: Kia EV9 electric SUV 10 Photos . Updated: 15 Mar 2023, 05:35 PM IST Livemint Kia Corporation finally took the wraps off its Kia EV9 electric SUV. Here’s a quick look at the vehicle 1/10Kia EV9 is the company’s first three-row electric flagship SUV. 2/10The company has not revealed the price yet. But says that the Kia EV9 will make its digital global premiere in late March. 3/10The front of the EV9 is denoted by simple clear-cut lines and body surfaces and accentuated by the ‘Digital Pattern Lighting Grille’ and striking vertical headlamps. 4/10Kia EV9 is built on Kia’s Electric Global Modular Platform (E-GMP). 5/10Rear of the eSUV is simple with clean lines of the tailgate and slim rear lights that mirror the design of those at the front. 6/10The eSUV has a long wheelbase, low beltline, and completely flat electric vehicle architecture. 7/10Inside, the Kia EV9 eSUV comes with an open, floating panoramic dashboard that extends from the steering wheel to the vehicle's center. 8/10It is equipped with dual 12.3-inch touch screens integrated with one 5-inch segment display. 9/10The center console is equipped with ample storage options, including a spacious compartment located at its base. 10/10The EV9 has an extended display high-definition audio visual, navigation and telematics (AVNT) screen.