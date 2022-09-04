In pics: Know all about ‘Mehengai pe halla bol’ rally by Congress today

7 Photos . Updated: 04 Sep 2022, 02:24 PM IST

Congress accused the BJP government of being insensitive to the pain of the common people due to back-breaking price rise. The Congress claimed that its Mehangai Par Halla Bol rally on Sunday at Delhi's historic Ram Lila Maidan aims to wake the government up.

1/7The warriors of Congress are ready - to fight on issues of public interest, to fight for the people, tweeted the congress party on Sunday.

2/7Public gathering at Delhi's historic Ram Lila Maidan on Sunday in view of the Mehangaai pe halla bol rally organised by Congress. The Congress leaders said that, The Modi government was busy toppling Opposition-led governments instead of rectifying the wrong policies of the government.

3/7Congress party attacked the Narendra Modi government by accusing it of being totally insensitive. They asked people to compare the prices of essential commodities between 2014 and 2022 and see how the prices have touched the sky.

4/7In a press conference held on 3rd September, Congress leaders said, they are a responsible Opposition party, they are taking to the streets against the issue of price rise and unemployment. The government is not bothered about these issues and its one-point agenda is only to buy MLAs and topple Opposition governments.

5/7The rally comes in front of the Opposition party's 3,500-km Bharat Jodo Yatra from Kanyakumari to Kashmir beginning September 7, highlighting the issues of price rise and unemployment, and promoting communal harmony.

6/7Mehengaai pe halla bol rally and Bharat Jodo Yatra are attempts by Congress to revive public sentiments ahead of the 2024 general elections in the country.