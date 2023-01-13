In pics: Know facts about budget speeches ahead of Union Budget 2023-24 7 Photos . Updated: 13 Jan 2023, 11:08 PM IST Livemint As the Union Government prepares to present the Un... moreAs the Union Government prepares to present the Union Budget 2023-24 on 1 February,2023, here are some interesting facts about Union Budget speeches 1/7The Union Budget is one of the most important annual events which decides India’s expenditure on its key policies. Union Budget 2023-24, will be BJP government’s last full year budget ahead of the upcoming Lok Sabha elections next year. (Amlan Paliwal) 2/7BJP led government’s Finance Minister, Nirmala Sitharaman, also holds the title of giving the longest budget speech. Know more interesting facts about India’s budget speeches here. (HT) 3/7Shortest Budget Speech: Finance Minister Hirubhai Muljhibhai Patel, presented an interim budget for the nation in just 800 words in 1977. 4/7Longest Budget Speech: Current Union Finance Minister, Nirmala Sitharaman, holds the record for giving the longest Budget speech(2.42 hours long) in Indian history in 2020. (Shrikant Singh) 5/7Budget speech with most words: In 1991, former Prime Minister and the then Finance Minister, Manmohan Singh delivered the longest speech in terms of words (18,650) under the Narsimha Rao government (Rahul Singh) 6/7Record of giving maximum number of budget speeches: The record for presenting maximum number of Union Budgets is held by former Prime Minister Morarji Desai. He presented ten Union Budgets during his tenure as Finance Minister in 1962-69. 7/7New Budget Date: Since the British Era, the Union Budget was presented on the last working day of February. Arun Jaitley was became the first Finance Minister to present the Union Budget after the change of date to the first day of February (PTI)