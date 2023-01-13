In pics: Know facts about budget speeches ahead of Union Budget 2023-24

As the Union Government prepares to present the Union Budget 2023-24 on 1 February,2023, here are some interesting facts about Union Budget speeches

1/7The Union Budget is one of the most important annual events which decides India’s expenditure on its key policies. Union Budget 2023-24, will be BJP government’s last full year budget ahead of the upcoming Lok Sabha elections next year.

2/7BJP led government’s Finance Minister, Nirmala Sitharaman, also holds the title of giving the longest budget speech. Know more interesting facts about India’s budget speeches here.

3/7Shortest Budget Speech: Finance Minister Hirubhai Muljhibhai Patel, presented an interim budget for the nation in just 800 words in 1977.

4/7Longest Budget Speech: Current Union Finance Minister, Nirmala Sitharaman, holds the record for giving the longest Budget speech(2.42 hours long) in Indian history in 2020.

5/7Budget speech with most words: In 1991, former Prime Minister and the then Finance Minister, Manmohan Singh delivered the longest speech in terms of words (18,650) under the Narsimha Rao government

6/7Record of giving maximum number of budget speeches: The record for presenting maximum number of Union Budgets is held by former Prime Minister Morarji Desai. He presented ten Union Budgets during his tenure as Finance Minister in 1962-69.