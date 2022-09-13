In pics: Kolkata police and BJP supporters clash during protest march to Nabanna

9 Photos . Updated: 13 Sep 2022, 09:55 PM IST

Share Via

BJP workers and Kolkata police came at logger head... moreBJP workers and Kolkata police came at logger heads during the party's protest march against the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) government's alleged corruption. Water canons and tear gas were used by Kolkata police on the protesters.