OPEN APP

In pics: Kolkata police and BJP supporters clash during protest march to Nabanna

9 Photos . Updated: 13 Sep 2022, 09:55 PM IST Livemint

BJP workers and Kolkata police came at logger head... more

A conflict broke out between BJP workers and police in Paschim Bardhaman as party supporters were leaving for Kolkata to partake in 'Nabanna Abhiyan'. (ANI)
1/9A conflict broke out between BJP workers and police in Paschim Bardhaman as party supporters were leaving for Kolkata to partake in 'Nabanna Abhiyan'. (ANI)
A person displaying a placard during protests in Kolkata. (ANI)
2/9A person displaying a placard during protests in Kolkata. (ANI)
Kolkata Police had to use water cannons on BJP supporters during their protest in Kolkata.  (ANI)
3/9Kolkata Police had to use water cannons on BJP supporters during their protest in Kolkata.  (ANI)
Security personnel disperse BJP supporters from the Howrah Bridge during the protest in Kolkata. (PTI)
4/9Security personnel disperse BJP supporters from the Howrah Bridge during the protest in Kolkata. (PTI)
Security personnel using tear gas on BJP supporters to disperse them. (PTI)
5/9Security personnel using tear gas on BJP supporters to disperse them. (PTI)
Police put up heavy barricading at Hastings near state government's new Secretariat in Kolkata ahead of BJP's Nabanna Chalo march (Twitter)
6/9Police put up heavy barricading at Hastings near state government's new Secretariat in Kolkata ahead of BJP's Nabanna Chalo march (Twitter)
BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari speaks to media during the protest march to Nabanna  (ANI)
7/9BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari speaks to media during the protest march to Nabanna  (ANI)
 BJP leader Locket Chatterjee speaks to media after being detained during party's Nabanna Chalo' protest march against the state government, in Kolkata on Tuesday.  (ANI)
8/9 BJP leader Locket Chatterjee speaks to media after being detained during party's Nabanna Chalo' protest march against the state government, in Kolkata on Tuesday.  (ANI)
West Bengal BJP chief Sukanta Majumdar also got detained during the party's 'Nabanna Chalo' protest against the state government, in Kolkata on Tuesday.  (ANI)
9/9West Bengal BJP chief Sukanta Majumdar also got detained during the party's 'Nabanna Chalo' protest against the state government, in Kolkata on Tuesday.  (ANI)
OTHER GALLERIES

Recommended For You

Trending Stocks

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Get alerts on WhatsApp
 Set Preferences My ReadsWatchlistFeedbackRedeem a Gift CardLogout