In pics: Kolkata police and BJP supporters clash during protest march to Nabanna

9 Photos . Updated: 13 Sep 2022, 09:55 PM IST

BJP workers and Kolkata police came at logger heads during the party's protest march against the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) government's alleged corruption. Water canons and tear gas were used by Kolkata police on the protesters.

1/9A conflict broke out between BJP workers and police in Paschim Bardhaman as party supporters were leaving for Kolkata to partake in 'Nabanna Abhiyan'.

2/9A person displaying a placard during protests in Kolkata.

3/9Kolkata Police had to use water cannons on BJP supporters during their protest in Kolkata.

4/9Security personnel disperse BJP supporters from the Howrah Bridge during the protest in Kolkata.

5/9Security personnel using tear gas on BJP supporters to disperse them.

6/9Police put up heavy barricading at Hastings near state government's new Secretariat in Kolkata ahead of BJP's Nabanna Chalo march

7/9BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari speaks to media during the protest march to Nabanna

8/9 BJP leader Locket Chatterjee speaks to media after being detained during party's Nabanna Chalo' protest march against the state government, in Kolkata on Tuesday.