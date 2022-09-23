OPEN APP

In Pics: Kolkata's Sree Bhumi Puja Pandal designed on theme of ‘Vatican city

6 Photos . Updated: 23 Sep 2022, 08:34 AM IST Livemint

Shree Bhumi Puja Pandal in Kolkata was designed on... more

Preparations for Durga Puja are in full swing in West Bengal especially in Kolkata which is famous for its Durga Puja celebrations every year. (ANI)
Koklata is famous for its innovative and uniquely themed Durga Puja pandals which have devotees queuing in from all parts of the country. (ANI)
Sree Bhumi Puja Pandal run by the Shree Bhoomi Sporting Club has designed this year's puja pandal on the theme of 'Vatican City' (ANI)
The pandal took around 60 days to build and more than 100 artisans worked together to build the pandal (ANI)
Durga Puja marks goddess Durga's victory over Mahishasur (ANI)
This is not the first time Sree Bhumi Puja Pandal is in news last year also the pandal made news when they decorated their pandal on the theme of iconic skyscraper Burj Khalifa (ANI)
