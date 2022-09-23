In Pics: Kolkata's Sree Bhumi Puja Pandal designed on theme of ‘Vatican city 6 Photos . Updated: 23 Sep 2022, 08:34 AM IST Livemint Shree Bhumi Puja Pandal in Kolkata was designed on... moreShree Bhumi Puja Pandal in Kolkata was designed on the theme of ‘Vatican City’ this year ahead of the much celebrated Durga Puja festival 1/6Preparations for Durga Puja are in full swing in West Bengal especially in Kolkata which is famous for its Durga Puja celebrations every year. (ANI) 2/6Koklata is famous for its innovative and uniquely themed Durga Puja pandals which have devotees queuing in from all parts of the country. (ANI) 3/6Sree Bhumi Puja Pandal run by the Shree Bhoomi Sporting Club has designed this year's puja pandal on the theme of 'Vatican City' (ANI) 4/6The pandal took around 60 days to build and more than 100 artisans worked together to build the pandal (ANI) 5/6Durga Puja marks goddess Durga's victory over Mahishasur (ANI) 6/6This is not the first time Sree Bhumi Puja Pandal is in news last year also the pandal made news when they decorated their pandal on the theme of iconic skyscraper Burj Khalifa (ANI)