In Pics: Kolkata's Sree Bhumi Puja Pandal designed on theme of ‘Vatican city

6 Photos . Updated: 23 Sep 2022, 08:31 AM IST

Shree Bhumi Puja Pandal in Kolkata was designed on the theme of ‘Vatican City’ this year ahead of the much celebrated Durga Puja festival

1/6Preparations for Durga Puja are in full swing in West Bengal especially in Kolkata which is famous for its Durga Puja celebrations every year.

2/6Koklata is famous for its innovative and uniquely themed Durga Puja pandals which have devotees queuing in from all parts of the country.

3/6Sree Bhumi Puja Pandal run by the Shree Bhoomi Sporting Club has designed this year's puja pandal on the theme of 'Vatican City'

4/6The pandal took around 60 days to build and more than 100 artisans worked together to build the pandal

5/6Durga Puja marks goddess Durga's victory over Mahishasur