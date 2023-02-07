OPEN APP
Home / Photos / In pics: Lamborghini Autentica, one-off roadster beast unleashed

In pics: Lamborghini Autentica, one-off roadster beast unleashed

5 Photos . Updated: 07 Feb 2023, 01:31 PM IST Livemint
  • Lamborghini Autentica is unveiled as the automaker's drop-top machine tributing the V12 engine before it ends the journey.
  • The sportscar carries the automaker's signature Hexagonal theme.
 Lamborghini Autentica is unveiled as the automaker's drop-top machine tributing the V12 engine before it ends the journey. 
1/5 Lamborghini Autentica is unveiled as the automaker's drop-top machine tributing the V12 engine before it ends the journey. 
Autentica is offered with sharp and sculpted visual appearance. 
2/5Autentica is offered with sharp and sculpted visual appearance. 
The sportscar carries the automaker's signature Hexagonal theme. 
3/5The sportscar carries the automaker's signature Hexagonal theme. 
Lamborghini Autentica is missing its infotainment system. 
4/5Lamborghini Autentica is missing its infotainment system. 
However, the company has not revealed its powertrain and price details
5/5However, the company has not revealed its powertrain and price details
OTHER GALLERIES

Recommended For You

Trending Stocks

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Get alerts on WhatsApp
 Set Preferences My ReadsWatchlistFeedbackRedeem a Gift CardLogout