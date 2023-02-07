Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.
In pics: Lamborghini Autentica, one-off roadster beast unleashed

In pics: Lamborghini Autentica, one-off roadster beast unleashed

5 Photos . Updated: 07 Feb 2023, 01:31 PM IST

  • Lamborghini Autentica is unveiled as the automaker's drop-top machine tributing the V12 engine before it ends the journey.
  • The sportscar carries the automaker's signature Hexagonal theme.

1/5 Lamborghini Autentica is unveiled as the automaker's drop-top machine tributing the V12 engine before it ends the journey. 
2/5Autentica is offered with sharp and sculpted visual appearance. 
3/5The sportscar carries the automaker's signature Hexagonal theme. 
4/5Lamborghini Autentica is missing its infotainment system. 
5/5However, the company has not revealed its powertrain and price details