In pics: Lamborghini Autentica, one-off roadster beast unleashed 5 Photos . Updated: 07 Feb 2023, 01:31 PM IST Livemint Lamborghini Autentica is unveiled as the automaker's drop-top machine tributing the V12 engine before it ends the journey.The sportscar carries the automaker's signature Hexagonal theme. 1/5 Lamborghini Autentica is unveiled as the automaker's drop-top machine tributing the V12 engine before it ends the journey. 2/5Autentica is offered with sharp and sculpted visual appearance. 3/5The sportscar carries the automaker's signature Hexagonal theme. 4/5Lamborghini Autentica is missing its infotainment system. 5/5However, the company has not revealed its powertrain and price details