In pics: Lava Blaze 5G, India's cheapest 5G phone under ₹10,000 4 Photos . Updated: 15 Nov 2022, 03:49 PM IST Livemint The Lava Blaze 5G is the cheapest 5G smartphone in... moreThe Lava Blaze 5G is the cheapest 5G smartphone in India so far. It is available from today onwards at an introductory price of ₹9,999. Check out details here!! 1/4Electronics maker Lava has announced that its recently launched Blaze 5G smartphone will go on sale on November 15. 2/4Lava Blaze 5G will be available exclusively on e-commerce platform Amazon India. 3/4The phone comes powered by MediaTek Dimensity 700 processor and has 4GB RAM + 3GB Virtual RAM. 4/4Backed by a 5,000 mAh battery, the smartphone sports a 6.5-inch HD+ IPS screen of 90Hz refresh rate.