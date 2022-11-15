OPEN APP
In pics: Lava Blaze 5G, India's cheapest 5G phone under 10,000

4 Photos . Updated: 15 Nov 2022, 03:49 PM IST Livemint

The Lava Blaze 5G is the cheapest 5G smartphone in... more

Electronics maker Lava has announced that its recently launched Blaze 5G smartphone will go on sale on November 15.
1/4Electronics maker Lava has announced that its recently launched Blaze 5G smartphone will go on sale on November 15.
Lava Blaze 5G will be available exclusively on e-commerce platform Amazon India.
2/4Lava Blaze 5G will be available exclusively on e-commerce platform Amazon India.
The phone comes powered by MediaTek Dimensity 700 processor and has 4GB RAM + 3GB Virtual RAM.
3/4The phone comes powered by MediaTek Dimensity 700 processor and has 4GB RAM + 3GB Virtual RAM.
Backed by a 5,000 mAh battery, the smartphone sports a 6.5-inch HD+ IPS screen of 90Hz refresh rate.
4/4Backed by a 5,000 mAh battery, the smartphone sports a 6.5-inch HD+ IPS screen of 90Hz refresh rate.
