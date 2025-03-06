Explore
Business News/ Photos / In Pics: Lexus LX 500d (2025) launched in India– Key features, variants, price and more

In Pics: Lexus LX 500d (2025) launched in India– Key features, variants, price and more

6 Photos . Updated: 06 Mar 2025, 06:54 PM IST Govind Choudhary

The 2025 Lexus LX 500d has been introduced in India with two variants: LX 500d Urban ( ₹3 crore) and LX 500d Overtrail ( ₹3.12 crore). It is powered by a 3.3-litre V6 diesel engine producing 304 bhp and 700 Nm torque, paired with a 10-speed automatic transmission. 

The new Lexus LX 500d flaunts an updated design with a commanding road presence and signature Lexus spindle grille. (Lexus India)

1/6The new Lexus LX 500d flaunts an updated design with a commanding road presence and signature Lexus spindle grille. (Lexus India)

 Available in two trims, the LX 500d Urban ( <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>3 crore) for city luxury and the LX 500d Overtrail ( <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>3.12 crore) for off-road enthusiasts. (Lexus India)

2/6 Available in two trims, the LX 500d Urban ( 3 crore) for city luxury and the LX 500d Overtrail ( 3.12 crore) for off-road enthusiasts. (Lexus India)

Under the hood, a robust 3.3-litre V6 diesel engine churns out 304 bhp and 700 Nm torque, paired with a smooth 10-speed automatic transmission. (Lexus India)

3/6Under the hood, a robust 3.3-litre V6 diesel engine churns out 304 bhp and 700 Nm torque, paired with a smooth 10-speed automatic transmission. (Lexus India)

With a four-wheel-drive system, Adaptive Variable Suspension, and Active Height Control, the LX 500d tackles any terrain effortlessly. (Lexus India)

4/6With a four-wheel-drive system, Adaptive Variable Suspension, and Active Height Control, the LX 500d tackles any terrain effortlessly. (Lexus India)

 Equipped with Lexus Safety System +3.0, featuring ADAS functions like Lane Trace Assist, Dynamic Radar Cruise Control, and Blind Spot Monitoring. (Lexus India)

5/6 Equipped with Lexus Safety System +3.0, featuring ADAS functions like Lane Trace Assist, Dynamic Radar Cruise Control, and Blind Spot Monitoring. (Lexus India)

The 2025 Lexus LX 500d is available for booking and the premium SUV comes with the Lexus Connect Technology offering remote access, vehicle tracking, SOS alerts, and real-time health monitoring. (Lexus India)

6/6The 2025 Lexus LX 500d is available for booking and the premium SUV comes with the Lexus Connect Technology offering remote access, vehicle tracking, SOS alerts, and real-time health monitoring. (Lexus India)

