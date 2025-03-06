In Pics: Lexus LX 500d (2025) launched in India– Key features, variants, price and more

The 2025 Lexus LX 500d has been introduced in India with two variants: LX 500d Urban ( ₹3 crore) and LX 500d Overtrail ( ₹3.12 crore). It is powered by a 3.3-litre V6 diesel engine producing 304 bhp and 700 Nm torque, paired with a 10-speed automatic transmission.

1/6The new Lexus LX 500d flaunts an updated design with a commanding road presence and signature Lexus spindle grille. (Lexus India)

2/6 Available in two trims, the LX 500d Urban ( ₹ 3 crore) for city luxury and the LX 500d Overtrail ( ₹ 3.12 crore) for off-road enthusiasts. (Lexus India)

3/6Under the hood, a robust 3.3-litre V6 diesel engine churns out 304 bhp and 700 Nm torque, paired with a smooth 10-speed automatic transmission. (Lexus India)

4/6With a four-wheel-drive system, Adaptive Variable Suspension, and Active Height Control, the LX 500d tackles any terrain effortlessly. (Lexus India)

5/6 Equipped with Lexus Safety System +3.0, featuring ADAS functions like Lane Trace Assist, Dynamic Radar Cruise Control, and Blind Spot Monitoring. (Lexus India)