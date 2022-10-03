In Pics: Light Combat Helicopter (LCH) to be inducted in Indian Air Force today 7 Photos . Updated: 03 Oct 2022, 09:32 AM IST Livemint The first indigenously made light combat helicopter (LCH) will be inducted in the Indian Air Force (IAF) today, 3 October. The event will take place in Jodhpur in presence of Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Chief of Air Staff Air Chief Marshal VR Chaudhari. 1/7The LCH has been created to boost Indian Air Force's combat prowess. The LCH's multi-role platform is capable of firing a range of missiles and other weapons. (Army Twitter) 2/7The Light Combat Helicopter has been developed by state-run aerospace major Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd (HAL) -The aircraft has been primarily designed for deployment in high-altitude regions (Army Twitter) 3/7The LCH has similarities with Advanced Light Helicopter Dhruv. It has a number of stealth features, armoured-protection systems, night attack capability and crash-worthy landing gear for better survivability (Army Twitter) 4/7-The LCH is equipped with requisite agility, manoeuvrability, extended range, high altitude performance and all-weather combat capability to perform a range of roles including combat search and rescue (CSAR), destruction of enemy air defence (DEAD) and counter-insurgency (CI) operations. (Army Twitter) 5/7The helicopter can also be deployed in high-altitude bunker-busting operations, counter-insurgency operations in the jungles and urban environments as well as for supporting ground forces (Army Twitter) 6/7The helicopter can also be used against slow-moving aircraft and remotely piloted aircraft (RPAs) of adversaries. Several key aviation technologies like a glass cockpit and composite airframe structure have been indigenised into the LCH (Army Twitter) 7/7-The helicopter has been tested under stringent operating conditions including at sea level, in desert regions and in Siachen. In February 2020, it was declared ready for production. (Army Twitter)