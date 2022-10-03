OPEN APP

In Pics: Light Combat Helicopter (LCH) to be inducted in Indian Air Force today

Updated: 03 Oct 2022, 09:32 AM IST
  • The first indigenously made light combat helicopter (LCH) will be inducted in the Indian Air Force (IAF) today, 3 October. 
  • The event will take place in Jodhpur in presence of Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Chief of Air Staff Air Chief Marshal VR Chaudhari.
The LCH has been created to boost Indian Air Force's combat prowess. The LCH's multi-role platform is capable of firing a range of missiles and other weapons. (Army Twitter)
The Light Combat Helicopter has been developed by state-run aerospace major Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd (HAL) -The aircraft has been primarily designed for deployment in high-altitude regions (Army Twitter)
The LCH has similarities with Advanced Light Helicopter Dhruv. It has a number of stealth features, armoured-protection systems, night attack capability and crash-worthy landing gear for better survivability (Army Twitter)
-The LCH is equipped with requisite agility, manoeuvrability, extended range, high altitude performance and all-weather combat capability to perform a range of roles including combat search and rescue (CSAR), destruction of enemy air defence (DEAD) and counter-insurgency (CI) operations. (Army Twitter)
The helicopter can also be deployed in high-altitude bunker-busting operations, counter-insurgency operations in the jungles and urban environments as well as for supporting ground forces (Army Twitter)
The helicopter can also be used against slow-moving aircraft and remotely piloted aircraft (RPAs) of adversaries. Several key aviation technologies like a glass cockpit and composite airframe structure have been indigenised into the LCH (Army Twitter)
-The helicopter has been tested under stringent operating conditions including at sea level, in desert regions and in Siachen. In February 2020, it was declared ready for production. (Army Twitter)
