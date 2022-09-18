In Pics | List of 11 non-Gandhi's who served as the President of Congress Party 11 Photos . Updated: 18 Sep 2022, 11:54 AM IST Livemint As the Congress is scheduled to conduct its much a... moreAs the Congress is scheduled to conduct its much awaited elections next month, it is expected that the party will get a non-Gandhi President after 24 years 1/11Bhogaraju Pattabhi Sitaramayya was the first President of Indian National Congress after Independence. He remained on the post from 1948 to 1950. (Congress/ Twitter) 2/11Purushottam Das Tandon became Congress President in 1949 and served till 1951 when Jawaharlal Nehru took the presidentship of the party (Congress/ Twitter) 3/11UN Dhebar took the reins of the party from former Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru in 1955 and served as Congress President till 1959. (Hindustan Coca-Cola Beverages/ Twitter) 4/11Former Indian President Neelam Sanjiva Reddy was also Congress President from 1960 to 1963. (Vice President of India/ Twitter) 5/11Amid a battle with Indira Gandhi for the control of the party, K Kamaraj remain Congress President from 1964 to 1967. (Indian National Congress) 6/11S. Nijalingappa became Congress President from 1968 and he remained at the post till 1970. (indianhistorypics/ Twitter) 7/11Former Deputy Prime Minister, Jagjivan Ram served as Congress President briefly from 1970-71 (Randeep Surjewala/ Twittter) 8/11Former President of India, Shankar Dyal Sharma also served as President of the Congress Party from 1972 to 1974 (Rajyavardhan Rathore/ Twitter) 9/11Devkant Barua who coined the famous phrase- ‘India is Indira and Indira in India’ was also Congress President from 1975 to 1977 ( Nandan Pratim Sharma Bordoloi/ Twitter) 10/11Former Prime Minister PV Narsimha Rao took the reins of the party from Rajiv Gandhi and served as its President from 1992 to 1994 (@AgentSaffron/ Twitter) 11/11Sitaram Kesri was the last non-Gandhi President of the Congress Party and he served as President from 1996 to 1998 (Wikipedia)