OPEN APP

In Pics | List of 11 non-Gandhi's who served as the President of Congress Party

11 Photos . Updated: 18 Sep 2022, 11:54 AM IST Livemint

As the Congress is scheduled to conduct its much a... more

Bhogaraju Pattabhi Sitaramayya was the first President of Indian National Congress after Independence. He remained on the post from 1948 to 1950.  (Congress/ Twitter)
1/11Bhogaraju Pattabhi Sitaramayya was the first President of Indian National Congress after Independence. He remained on the post from 1948 to 1950.  (Congress/ Twitter)
Purushottam Das Tandon became Congress President in 1949 and served till 1951 when Jawaharlal Nehru took the presidentship of the party (Congress/ Twitter)
2/11Purushottam Das Tandon became Congress President in 1949 and served till 1951 when Jawaharlal Nehru took the presidentship of the party (Congress/ Twitter)
UN Dhebar took the reins of the party from former Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru in 1955 and served as Congress President till 1959.  (Hindustan Coca-Cola Beverages/ Twitter)
3/11UN Dhebar took the reins of the party from former Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru in 1955 and served as Congress President till 1959.  (Hindustan Coca-Cola Beverages/ Twitter)
Former Indian President Neelam Sanjiva Reddy was also Congress President from 1960 to 1963. (Vice President of India/ Twitter)
4/11Former Indian President Neelam Sanjiva Reddy was also Congress President from 1960 to 1963. (Vice President of India/ Twitter)
Amid a battle with Indira Gandhi for the control of the party, K Kamaraj remain Congress President from 1964 to 1967. (Indian National Congress)
5/11Amid a battle with Indira Gandhi for the control of the party, K Kamaraj remain Congress President from 1964 to 1967. (Indian National Congress)
S. Nijalingappa became Congress President from 1968 and he remained at the post till 1970. (indianhistorypics/ Twitter)
6/11S. Nijalingappa became Congress President from 1968 and he remained at the post till 1970. (indianhistorypics/ Twitter)
Former Deputy Prime Minister, Jagjivan Ram served as Congress President briefly from 1970-71 (Randeep Surjewala/ Twittter)
7/11Former Deputy Prime Minister, Jagjivan Ram served as Congress President briefly from 1970-71 (Randeep Surjewala/ Twittter)
Former President of India, Shankar Dyal Sharma also served as President of the Congress Party from 1972 to 1974 (Rajyavardhan Rathore/ Twitter)
8/11Former President of India, Shankar Dyal Sharma also served as President of the Congress Party from 1972 to 1974 (Rajyavardhan Rathore/ Twitter)
Devkant Barua who coined the famous phrase- ‘India is Indira and Indira in India’ was also Congress President from 1975 to 1977 ( Nandan Pratim Sharma Bordoloi/ Twitter)
9/11Devkant Barua who coined the famous phrase- ‘India is Indira and Indira in India’ was also Congress President from 1975 to 1977 ( Nandan Pratim Sharma Bordoloi/ Twitter)
Former Prime Minister PV Narsimha Rao took the reins of the party from Rajiv Gandhi and served as its President from 1992 to 1994 (@AgentSaffron/ Twitter)
10/11Former Prime Minister PV Narsimha Rao took the reins of the party from Rajiv Gandhi and served as its President from 1992 to 1994 (@AgentSaffron/ Twitter)
Sitaram Kesri was the last non-Gandhi President of the Congress Party and he served as President from 1996 to 1998 (Wikipedia)
11/11Sitaram Kesri was the last non-Gandhi President of the Congress Party and he served as President from 1996 to 1998 (Wikipedia)
OTHER GALLERIES

Recommended For You

Trending Stocks

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Get alerts on WhatsApp
 Set Preferences My ReadsWatchlistFeedbackRedeem a Gift CardLogout