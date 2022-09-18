In Pics | List of 11 non-Gandhi's who served as the President of Congress Party

11 Photos . Updated: 18 Sep 2022, 11:54 AM IST

As the Congress is scheduled to conduct its much awaited elections next month, it is expected that the party will get a non-Gandhi President after 24 years

1/11Bhogaraju Pattabhi Sitaramayya was the first President of Indian National Congress after Independence. He remained on the post from 1948 to 1950.

2/11Purushottam Das Tandon became Congress President in 1949 and served till 1951 when Jawaharlal Nehru took the presidentship of the party

3/11UN Dhebar took the reins of the party from former Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru in 1955 and served as Congress President till 1959.

4/11Former Indian President Neelam Sanjiva Reddy was also Congress President from 1960 to 1963.

5/11Amid a battle with Indira Gandhi for the control of the party, K Kamaraj remain Congress President from 1964 to 1967.

6/11S. Nijalingappa became Congress President from 1968 and he remained at the post till 1970.

7/11Former Deputy Prime Minister, Jagjivan Ram served as Congress President briefly from 1970-71

8/11Former President of India, Shankar Dyal Sharma also served as President of the Congress Party from 1972 to 1974

9/11Devkant Barua who coined the famous phrase- ‘India is Indira and Indira in India’ was also Congress President from 1975 to 1977

10/11Former Prime Minister PV Narsimha Rao took the reins of the party from Rajiv Gandhi and served as its President from 1992 to 1994