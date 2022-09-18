Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.
In Pics | List of 11 non-Gandhi's who served as the President of Congress Party

11 Photos . Updated: 18 Sep 2022, 11:54 AM IST Livemint

As the Congress is scheduled to conduct its much awaited elections next month, it is expected that the party will get a non-Gandhi President after 24 years

1/11Bhogaraju Pattabhi Sitaramayya was the first President of Indian National Congress after Independence. He remained on the post from 1948 to 1950. 
2/11Purushottam Das Tandon became Congress President in 1949 and served till 1951 when Jawaharlal Nehru took the presidentship of the party
3/11UN Dhebar took the reins of the party from former Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru in 1955 and served as Congress President till 1959. 
4/11Former Indian President Neelam Sanjiva Reddy was also Congress President from 1960 to 1963.
5/11Amid a battle with Indira Gandhi for the control of the party, K Kamaraj remain Congress President from 1964 to 1967.
6/11S. Nijalingappa became Congress President from 1968 and he remained at the post till 1970.
7/11Former Deputy Prime Minister, Jagjivan Ram served as Congress President briefly from 1970-71
8/11Former President of India, Shankar Dyal Sharma also served as President of the Congress Party from 1972 to 1974
9/11Devkant Barua who coined the famous phrase- ‘India is Indira and Indira in India’ was also Congress President from 1975 to 1977
10/11Former Prime Minister PV Narsimha Rao took the reins of the party from Rajiv Gandhi and served as its President from 1992 to 1994
11/11Sitaram Kesri was the last non-Gandhi President of the Congress Party and he served as President from 1996 to 1998
