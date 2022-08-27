OPEN APP

In pics list of ‘Big Guns’ who left the Congress recently

10 Photos . Updated: 27 Aug 2022, 09:56 AM IST Livemint
  • The former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Ghulam Nabi Azad announced his resignation from the primary membership of the Congress in a letter to party leader Sonia Gandhi
  • Here is a long list of senior and young leaders quitting the party for various personal and political reasons
The former Union minister Kapil Sibal quit the Congress and filed his nomination for the RS as an Independent candidate backed by the SP this year. (HT_PRINT)
Four-time parliamentarian and current Union minister for civil aviation Jyotaridya Scindia resigned from the Congress and joined the BJP in joined March 2020. (Mint)
Punjab's former CM Captain Amrinder Singh resigned and founded the Punjab Lok Congress. He contested the 2022 Punjab assembly elections in alliance with the BJP.
Former Union minister Jitin Prasad resigned from the Congress, and joined the BJP the same day, last year in June.
Singh was in-charge of the Congress's Jharkhand and Chhattis garh units. He later quit the party and joined the BJP in May this year. (PTI)
Former Assam Congress chief and ex-Rajya Sabha MP Ripun Bora resigned from the Congress and joined the Trinamool Congress in April 2022.
The former president of Congress's Punjab unit Sunil Jakhar resigned and joined the BJP in May 2022. (PTI)
The Patidar leader Hardik Patel resigned from the Congress, ending a three-year stint with the party's Gujarat unit. He joined the BJP in June this year. (PTI)
Former chief minister of Meghalaya Mukul Sangma, along with 12 MLAs, resigned from the Congress and joined the TMC last year in 2021. (PTI)
Former chief minister of Goa Luizinho Faleiro resigned from the Congress, and joined the TMC two days later in September 2021.
