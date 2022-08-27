In pics list of ‘Big Guns’ who left the congress recently 10 Photos . Updated: 27 Aug 2022, 09:36 AM IST Livemint The former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Ghulam Nabi Azad announced his resignation from the primary membership of the Congress in a letter to party leader Sonia GandhiHere is a long list of senior and young leaders quitting the party for various personal and political reasons 1/10The former Union minister Kapil Sibal quit the Congress and filed his nomination for the RS as an Independent candidate backed by the SP this year. < 2/10Four-time parliamentarian and current Union minister for civil aviation Jyotaridya Scindia resigned from the Congress and joined the BJP in joined March 2020. < 3/10Punjab's former CM Captain Amrinder Singh resigned and founded the Punjab Lok Congress. He contested the 2022 Punjab assembly elections in alliance with the BJP. < 4/10Former Union minister Jitin Prasad resigned from the Congress, and joined the BJP the same day, last year in June. < 5/10Singh was in-charge of the Congress's Jharkhand and Chhattis garh units. He later quit the party and joined the BJP in May this year. < 6/10Former Assam Congress chief and ex-Rajya Sabha MP Ripun Bora resigned from the Congress and joined the Trinamool Congress in April 2022. < 7/10The former president of Congress's Punjab unit Sunil Jakhar resigned and joined the BJP in May 2022. < 8/10The Patidar leader Hardik Patel resigned from the Congress, ending a three-year stint with the party's Gujarat unit. He joined the BJP in June this year. < 9/10Former chief minister of Meghalaya Mukul Sangma, along with 12 MLAs, resigned from the Congress and joined the TMC last year in 2021. < 10/10Former chief minister of Goa Luizinho Faleiro resigned from the Congress, and joined the TMC two days later in September 2021. <