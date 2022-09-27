In pics | List of top leaders across world who will attend Shinzo Abe's funeral

7 Photos . Updated: 27 Sep 2022, 08:04 AM IST

Share Via

Several high dignitaries from over 217 countries, ... moreSeveral high dignitaries from over 217 countries, territories and international organizations will pay tribute to the Japan's longest serving Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, on his state funeral to be held on Tuesday. See the list of some top representative who will attend the funeral