In pics | List of top leaders across world who will attend Shinzo Abe's funeral

7 Photos . Updated: 27 Sep 2022, 08:04 AM IST Livemint

Several high dignitaries from over 217 countries, ... more

Prime Minister Narendra Modi missed the Queen's Funeral in England. But he will be paying tribute to the former Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abi on his state funeral on Tuesday. He has arrived in Tokyo, to attend the funeral.  (MINT)
American Vice President Kamala Harris will has reached Tokyo to attend the funeral of Japan's slain Prime Minister Shinzo Abe on Tuesday. who was assassinated in July.  (AP)
South Korean Prime Minister Han Duck-soo will also attend the state sponsored funeral of the former Prime Minister of Japan, Shinzo Abe on Tuesday. During his two-day visit, the Minister Han Duck-soo will also hold talks with U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris on its sidelines. (AP)
Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese is another in the list of those who will attend the highly expensive and controversial funeral of Shinzo Abe. He is accompanied by  three of the country's former leaders in the state funeral of slain former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe. (AFP)
Vietnamese President Nguyen Xuan Phuc will also mark his tribute to the former Prime Minister of Japan Shinzo Abe on Tuesday. He also met Japan's Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and attended the Japan-Vietnam bilateral meeting at Akasaka Palace State Guest House in Tokyo, Japan on Monday.  (REUTERS)
Britain's Foreign Secretary James Cleverly will attend the state funeral of former Japanese PM Shinzo Abe on behalf of UK on Tuesday. Notably, he began his three-day trip from Monday to Japan, South Korea and Singapore as a representative of the new administration of British Prime Minister Liz Truss. (REUTERS)
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau was also supposed to pay tribute to Shinzo Abe on his state funeral. But a day ago, he cancelled his visit to Japan to respond to the devastation caused by powerful storm Fiona (AP)
