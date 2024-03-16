OPEN IN APP
Business News/ Photos / In pics: Luxurious Lexus LM 350h launched in India at whopping 2 Cr! Have a look

In pics: Luxurious Lexus LM 350h launched in India at whopping 2 Cr! Have a look

6 Photos . Updated: 16 Mar 2024, 04:56 PM IST Govind Choudhary
  • Lexus unveils LM 350h luxury MPV in India, priced at 2-2.5 crore, featuring futuristic design, premium amenities, and potent hybrid engine.
The new Lexus LM 350h arrives in seven-seater and four-seater options, priced at <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>2 crore and <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>2.5 crore (ex-showroom, India) respectively. (Lexus)

1/6The new Lexus LM 350h arrives in seven-seater and four-seater options, priced at 2 crore and 2.5 crore (ex-showroom, India) respectively. (Lexus)

Both models are based on the GA-K modular platform but the Lexus looks a lot more exotic with its futuristic styling. (Lexus)

2/6Both models are based on the GA-K modular platform but the Lexus looks a lot more exotic with its futuristic styling. (Lexus)

The massive spindle grille takes centre stage, flanked by sharply styled LED headlamps and vertically stacked fog lamps. (Lexus)

3/6The massive spindle grille takes centre stage, flanked by sharply styled LED headlamps and vertically stacked fog lamps. (Lexus)

The cabin also gets aircraft-style recliner seats, a 23-speaker surround sound system, pillowstyle headrests, a refrigerator and a 48-inch television.  (Lexus)

4/6The cabin also gets aircraft-style recliner seats, a 23-speaker surround sound system, pillowstyle headrests, a refrigerator and a 48-inch television.  (Lexus)

The LM name stands for ‘Luxury Mover’ and the four-seater configuration ensures the best is packed in the cabin. This includes a partition between the front and rear passengers.  (Lexus)

5/6The LM name stands for ‘Luxury Mover’ and the four-seater configuration ensures the best is packed in the cabin. This includes a partition between the front and rear passengers.  (Lexus)

On the safety front, the LM 350h gets the Lexus Safety System+ 3 ADAS suite bringing a host of active and passive safety features. (Lexus)

6/6On the safety front, the LM 350h gets the Lexus Safety System+ 3 ADAS suite bringing a host of active and passive safety features. (Lexus)

