In pics: Luxurious Lexus LM 350h launched in India at whopping ₹2 Cr! Have a look 6 Photos . Updated: 16 Mar 2024, 04:56 PM IST Govind Choudhary Lexus unveils LM 350h luxury MPV in India, priced at ₹2-2.5 crore, featuring futuristic design, premium amenities, and potent hybrid engine. 1/6The new Lexus LM 350h arrives in seven-seater and four-seater options, priced at ₹2 crore and ₹2.5 crore (ex-showroom, India) respectively. 2/6Both models are based on the GA-K modular platform but the Lexus looks a lot more exotic with its futuristic styling. 3/6The massive spindle grille takes centre stage, flanked by sharply styled LED headlamps and vertically stacked fog lamps. 4/6The cabin also gets aircraft-style recliner seats, a 23-speaker surround sound system, pillowstyle headrests, a refrigerator and a 48-inch television. 5/6The LM name stands for ‘Luxury Mover’ and the four-seater configuration ensures the best is packed in the cabin. This includes a partition between the front and rear passengers. 6/6On the safety front, the LM 350h gets the Lexus Safety System+ 3 ADAS suite bringing a host of active and passive safety features.