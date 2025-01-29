Explore
Business News/ Photos / In pics: Mahakumbh Mela stampede incident, 15 feared to be dead

In pics: Mahakumbh Mela stampede incident, 15 feared to be dead

9 Photos . Updated: 29 Jan 2025, 09:36 AM IST Livemint

Mahakumbh Mela 2025: A stampede-like situation broke out, and at least 15 people are feared to be dead at Sangam Ghat in Prayagraj, UP ahead of Mauni Amavasya Snan. Amrit Snan has been cancelled.

People had arrived for a holy dip in the Ganga river on the occasion of ‘Mauni Amavasya’ during the on going Mahakumbh in the wee hours of January 29 when the stampede broke out.

The stampede-like situation happened in Mahakumbh after some barriers in the area broke leading to injuries, reported ANI citing officials.

 15 people are feared to be dead and several injured after stampede-like situation broke at Sangam ahead of Mauni Amavasya Snan, reported news agency AFP. 

Rescue operationswas carried out for devotees who were injured in Mahakumbh after a stampede in Mahakumbh Mela 2025.

The stampede-like situation happened in Mahakumbh after some barriers in the area broke leading to injuries, reported ANI citing officials.

Some people have got injured and have been hospitalised after a barrier broke at the Sangam. We are yet to have the exact count of those injured, according to Officer on Special Duty for the Mela Akanksha Rana.

Some people have got injured and have been hospitalised after a barrier broke at the Sangam. We are yet to have the exact count of those injured, according to Officer on Special Duty for the Mela Akanksha Rana.

On the day of Mauni Amavasya, it is beleived that a holy dip in the Triveni Sangam (confluence of the Ganga, Yamuna, and Saraswati) during the Mahkumbh Mela will cleanse the past sins, hence it holds great significance.

Ambulances were rushed to the ghat and injured persons were taken to the central hospital inside the Mela ground for treatment.  (Photo by Deepak Gupta Hindustan Times)

