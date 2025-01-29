In pics: Mahakumbh Mela stampede incident, 15 feared to be dead

9 Photos . Updated: 29 Jan 2025, 09:36 AM IST

Mahakumbh Mela 2025: A stampede-like situation broke out, and at least 15 people are feared to be dead at Sangam Ghat in Prayagraj, UP ahead of Mauni Amavasya Snan. Amrit Snan has been cancelled.

1/9People had arrived for a holy dip in the Ganga river on the occasion of ‘Mauni Amavasya’ during the on going Mahakumbh in the wee hours of January 29 when the stampede broke out.

2/9The stampede-like situation happened in Mahakumbh after some barriers in the area broke leading to injuries, reported ANI citing officials.

3/9 15 people are feared to be dead and several injured after stampede-like situation broke at Sangam ahead of Mauni Amavasya Snan, reported news agency AFP.

4/9Rescue operationswas carried out for devotees who were injured in Mahakumbh after a stampede in Mahakumbh Mela 2025.

6/9Some people have got injured and have been hospitalised after a barrier broke at the Sangam. We are yet to have the exact count of those injured, according to Officer on Special Duty for the Mela Akanksha Rana.

8/9On the day of Mauni Amavasya, it is beleived that a holy dip in the Triveni Sangam (confluence of the Ganga, Yamuna, and Saraswati) during the Mahkumbh Mela will cleanse the past sins, hence it holds great significance.