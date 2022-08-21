In pics: Mahindra's all-new Scorpio Classic SUV 5 Photos . Updated: 21 Aug 2022, 11:12 AM IST Livemint Mahindra & Mahindra announced the price of its all-new Mahindra Scorpio Classic SUV. Here's a look at key specs and features 1/5Mahindra Scorpio Classic comes with an ex-showroom price of ₹11.99 Lakh for the ‘S’ variant. Mahindra Scorpio Classic S11 model, on the other hand, carries a price tag of ₹15.49 Lakh. < 2/5Mahindra Scorpio Classic features a new front grille-mesh with six vertical slates. It has a redesigned bumper featuring front DRLs placed on the top of fog lamps and diamond-cut alloy wheels. < 3/5The all-new SUV features a fully-automatic climate control system. It offers a dual-tone seat colour scheme with black and beige. Other in-car features include front and rear armrest, a sunglass holder, electrically adjustable wing mirrors and projector headlamps. < 4/5Mahindra Scorpio Classic comes with a 9.0-inch infotainment center with support for screen-mirroring. The display is touch-enabled and is now based on Android. The dashboard and centre-console get a wooden-style design, while the steering wheel has a leatherette finish. < 5/5Powering the new SUV is the 2.2 litre mHawk four-cylinder engine which is said to offer 132 horsepower and 300nm of torque. The engine comes equipped with a 6-speed manual gearbox. <